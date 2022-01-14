Ant's fast start can't snap Grizzlies winning streak

Memphis extended its streak to 11 games with a 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Playing a Grizzlies team on a 10-game winning streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves got off to a fast start behind Anthony Edwards. But the Grizzlies used their fast break and a dominating effort on the glass to hand Minnesota a 116-108 loss on Thursday night.

Edwards focused on getting to the rim early after a rough game against New Orleans on Tuesday night and it helped him put up 25 points in the first half.

More importantly, Edwards' approach helped him get to the free-throw line where he went 7-for-7 on the night and helped Minnesota take a 60-53 lead into halftime.

While Edwards cooled off in the second half, Ja Morant heated up. The Timberwolves did a good job of containing the Grizzlies star, holding him to three points in the first half. But Morant took over in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his 14 points and giving Memphis a 90-84 lead going into the fourth.

The Timberwolves made things close but they couldn't get the job done on the glass. John Konchar pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds and Memphis recorded 20 second-chance points to help build a six-point lead late.

More infuriating for Timberwolves fans was the disappearing act for Edwards. Unable to get the ball in his hands, Edwards finished with 30 points and Minnesota split its four-game road trip.

The Timberwolves (20-22) will return home on Sunday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.