Timberwolves come from behind to beat Heat

Jimmy Butler didn't play but the Wolves scored an impressive win in Miami.

The Minnesota Timberwolves used a second-half rally to score an impressive 113-104 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

After Timberwolves' nemesis Jimmy Butler was ruled out before tip-off, Minnesota used the opportunity to jump ahead early. 

Despite being without defensive stalwarts Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt, the Timberwolves were able to hold Miami to 25 points in the first quarter.

On the offensive end, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way 

Miami dominated the second quarter to the tune of seven 3-pointers. With the Heat capitalizing in transition, Miami went into the locker room with a 67-55 lead.

But the Timberwolves battled back in the third thanks to some long-distance shooting of their own. Minnesota knocked down eight 3-pointers in the third quarter including a buzzer beater by Taurean Prince to enter the fourth with an 89-86 lead.

With a renewed focus defensively, the Timberwolves used a 13-4 run to close the game and come away with a major victory. Karl-Anthony Towns was one of five starters in double figures with 15 points.

The Timberwolves (39-30) will return to action when they travel to San Antonio on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

