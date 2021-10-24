October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.
Author:
Karl-Anthony Towns

There are many reasons to be excited about the Minnesota Timberwolves right now but the biggest may be their commitment to defense.

With the addition of Patrick Beverley, the Timberwolves have bought in on the defensive end and it's a key reason why they're off to a 2-0 start after a 96-89 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wolves were able to suffocate the Pelicans by holding them to 34.8 percent shooting on Saturday night. They were also able to force New Orleans into bad decisions, creating 30 turnovers on the night.

With that kind of a defensive effort, the Timberwolves have a bigger margin for error if their offense has an off night. While they battled evenly with the Pelicans in the first quarter, Minnesota turned it on in the second, outscoring New Orleans 26-15 and going into halftime with a 54-41 lead.

The Timberwolves were also fueled by a strong effort from Karl-Anthony Towns. While his pregame ritual of watching gorillas fight to the death generated headlines, so has his play. The center paced the Wolves on Saturday night scoring 25 points and adding four rebounds.

The Wolves also got 19 points and nine rebounds from Anthony Edwards but the rest of the team had difficulty connecting from long range. Minnesota shot 31.6 percent on 3-point attempts which let the Pelicans get back into the game.

Eventually, the game hinged on a couple of possessions in the fourth quarter. With the Wolves ahead 91-87, D'Angelo Russell hit a clutch 3-pointer that gave Minnesota a seven-point lead with 25.9 seconds to play.

From there, the Wolves made a couple more defensive stops and came away with another early-season victory. The Pelicans and Wolves will renew acquaintances when Minnesota hosts New Orleans on Monday night.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Ryan Hartman's OT goal helps Wild stay undefeated

The Wild improved to 4-0 with a win over the Ducks.

Dick Vitelli, West St. Paul city council
MN Lifestyle

Watch: City councilor gifted a 'bag of d*cks,' responds 'kiss my ass'

Dick Vitelli represents West St. Paul's 1st Ward.

Mar'Keise Irving / Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers pound Maryland to stay in Big Ten West race

Four different players scored a rushing touchdown in a 34-16 victory over Maryland.

Father Paul Kubista at St. Mary of Czestochowa
MN News

Controversy after Delano priest shares vaccine misinformation in church bulletin

Father Paul Kubista is pastor at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church.

Trader Joe's
MN News

Salmonella infections linked to salami sold at Trader Joe's in Minnesota

The salami sticks can be purchased at Trader Joe's.

robberies
MN News

Mel-O-Glaze, DreamHaven Books robbed at gunpoint minutes apart

The businesses were hit by three robbers just six minutes apart on Oct. 21.

Cambridge house explosion
MN News

Explosion destroys house in Cambridge, 5 injured

The explosion occurred early Saturday morning on the 33000 block of Hillary Circle.

MAHMOUD MOHAMED HAMADA
MN News

Charges: Lyft driver sexually assaulted woman in her home

The defendant is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Pixabay - black bear
MN Sports

Black bear bites professional baseball player in western Wisconsin

The former MSU-Mankato star was bitten in his back.

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Alert over armed carjackers targeting Lyft and Uber drivers in Minneapolis

Police issued a citywide alert on Friday.

mickey moore driver's license shared
MN News

Beleaguered Ward 9 city council candidate loses Strib endorsement

Mickey Moore has faced questions in recent days about where he actually lives.

Related

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves hang on for another win in Utah

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves to a 2-0 start.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, but still picked up a (SCORE) win.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley fuel Timberwolves season-opening victory

A late 11-0 run helped the Timberwolves take down the Pistons.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards enhances ROY campaign, Zion takes over to snap winning streak

The Wolves blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in a loss to New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves: 5 things you can count on for the 2021-22 season

The Timberwolves hope to return to relevance this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns' return can't save Timberwolves from 7th straight loss

The Timberwolves star returned in an overtime loss to the Spurs.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves use 22-0 run to win battle of NBA's worst

The Wolves held the Rockets scoreless over the final 7:31.

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 7.49.39 PM
MN Timberwolves

Why the Timberwolves haven't lost the D'Angelo Russell trade...yet

The Wolves' offseason got more challenging but not impossible.