Ant sets the tone, Timberwolves dominate Grizzlies

November 21, 2021
Timberwolves dominate Grizzlies, win third straight

The Wolves have won four of their past six games.
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost a gut-wrenching game in Memphis last week but it may have been a turning point in their season.

After splitting a pair of games in Los Angeles and dropping a close game to Phoenix, the Wolves have rattled off three straight wins including a dominating 138-95 performance over the Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves controlled this game from the opening tip thanks to a ridiculous shooting performance. Anthony Edwards led the way, going 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half and providing a highlight that looked like Crunch launching off a trampoline.

While Edwards finished the night with 23 points, he had some help thanks to Jared Vanderbilt. The forward had a solid all-around effort with five points and 10 rebounds before providing a highlight of his own in the second quarter.

With four starters scoring in double figures, the Timberwolves raced out to a 72-43 lead at halftime and never looked back. D'Angelo Russell chipped in a game-high 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points to help Minnesota win for the fourth time in its past six games.

The Timberwolves (7-9) will look to keep their hot streak going when they travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans.

