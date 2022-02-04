Skip to main content
Timberwolves erupt in 3rd quarter to run away from Pistons

Minnesota picked up its 11th win in its past 16 games.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their hot streak on Thursday night, using a third-quarter outburst to defeat the Detroit Pistons 128-117.

The Timberwolves have made fast starts a trademark this season and Thursday was no exception. For the second straight game, Jarred Vanderbilt helped the Timberwolves get out of the gates with stellar play on both ends of the floor.

An early steal and slam set the tone for Vanderbilt as the Timberwolves built an early nine-point lead. But without Cade Cunningham, the Pistons relied on Saddiq Bey's 21 points to help take a second-quarter lead.

The Timberwolves didn't do themselves any favors toward the end of the first half with Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley picking up technical fouls. 

After Anthony Edwards picked up a technical in the third quarter, the Timberwolves regained their composure. Fresh off his third All-Star selection, Towns led the charge with 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter.

Overall, the Timberwolves outscored Detroit 38-27 in the third and took a 103-94 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves built a 16-point lead in the fourth but Detroit mounted a rally to cut the lead down to five points. With the game winding down, Edwards played closer, scoring a team-high 25 points to help Minnesota pick up its 11th win in the past 16 games.

The Timberwolves (27-25) will wrap up the back end of a home-and-home when they host Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Timberwolves erupt in 3rd quarter to run away from Pistons

