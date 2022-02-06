KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

Skip to main content

Timberwolves fend off Pistons' upset bid

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.
Malik Beasley

The Minnesota Timberwolves earned their fourth straight win on Sunday but it took a strong effort from Karl-Anthony Towns and a big day from Malik Beasley to hold off the Detroit Pistons for a 118-105 victory.

The game began with Towns dominating in the paint. The All-Star center got to the rim often and wound up with 24 points and 11 rebounds on the afternoon.

Minnesota also benefitted from a hot shooting performance by Beasley. Coming off the bench, Beasley drained five 3-pointers in the game including three in the second quarter. He finished 20 points on the afternoon and helped the Timberwolves take the early advantage.

But Saddiq Bey wouldn't let Detroit go away. After scoring 21 points in the Pistons' loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 3, Bey scored 24 points on Sunday to help Detroit go into halftime with a 56-54 lead.

That set the stage for the Timberwolves to take over with their depth. D'Angelo Russell returned after missing the past four games with a leg injury and posted 22 points and eight assists.

WIth Jaden McDaniels adding 13 points off the bench, the Timberwolves closed out the victory, which put them three games over .500 for the first time since Nov. 19, 2019.

The Timberwolves (28-25) will head to Sacramento on Tuesday to play the first of two straight games against the Kings.

