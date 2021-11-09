Timberwolves' 4th quarter implosion leads to  OT loss in Memphis

A big lead in the fourth quarter disappeared as the Wolves' losing streak extended to five games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to be on the verge of ending a four-game losing streak on Monday night but a 14-point lead evaporated in the fourth quarter as the Memphis Grizzlies picked up a 125-118 overtime victory.

Monday's game was a battle between two young stars as Anthony Edwards squared off with Ja Morant.

Edwards led the Timberwolves as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. One of the league's top rookies a year ago, Edwards continued his ascent to superstardom on Monday night, pouring in 27 points on the night to help Minnesota take a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

But Morant had just as good of a game for the Grizzlies. The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft went blow-for-blow with Edwards, putting up a game-high 33 points to help Memphis take a 58-54 lead at halftime.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the second half with the Timberwolves' supporting cast taking control of the game. Karl-Anthony Towns put up 25 points and 13 rebounds in the paint and D'Angelo Russell scored 30 to help Minnesota build a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves also enjoyed a strong effort from Jayden McDaniels, who put up 11 points, seven rebounds and one highlight slam over Morant.

But McDaniels' slam woke the Grizzlies up to go on a 21-4 run to take the lead with 32.3 seconds to go. After Russell appeared to give the Timberwolves the lead on a goaltending call, it was overturned and Morant extended the lead to three points with 3.9 seconds.

De'Anthony Melton intercepted the inbound pass but stepped out of bounds which set up Towns to force overtime at the buzzer.

Although the bank was open late in Memphis, so were the Grizzlies who took control in overtime and walked away with the victory. The Timberwolves fell to 3-5 on the season after the loss and will head to California to battle the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.