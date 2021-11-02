Timberwolves get pounded by 1-6 Magic
After starring at Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga, Jalen Suggs made his return to Target Center on Monday night. With some help from his teammates, Suggs put on a show helping the Orlando Magic take down the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-97.
Playing in front of a large contingent of friends and family, Suggs had a solid game, putting up 15 points with three assists but couldn't help Orlando resist an early push from the Timberwolves.
The Wolves enjoyed a strong effort from their bench as they put up 29 points on the night. With Naz Reid pitching in 10 points, Minnesota took a 58-53 lead into halftime.
Despite the early advantage, the Wolves couldn't pull away thanks to a huge disparity at the free throw line. The Magic outshot Minnesota 30-19 at the charity stripe and were able to stay in the game long enough to mount a fourth-quarter rally.
Cole Anthony was a catalyst for Orlando, putting up a game-high 31 points including five 3-pointers. With Franz Wagner pitching in 28 points, the Magic outscored the Timberwolves 43-19 in the fourth quarter and gave Suggs a happy homecoming.
The Wolves (3-3) have dropped two straight games and will look to end their skid when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.