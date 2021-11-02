Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Timberwolves get pounded by 1-6 Magic

St. Paul native Jalen Suggs helped lead an emphatic victory over the Timberwolves.
Chris Finch

After starring at Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga, Jalen Suggs made his return to Target Center on Monday night. With some help from his teammates, Suggs put on a show helping the Orlando Magic take down the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-97.

Playing in front of a large contingent of friends and family, Suggs had a solid game, putting up 15 points with three assists but couldn't help Orlando resist an early push from the Timberwolves.

The Wolves enjoyed a strong effort from their bench as they put up 29 points on the night. With Naz Reid pitching in 10 points, Minnesota took a 58-53 lead into halftime.

Despite the early advantage, the Wolves couldn't pull away thanks to a huge disparity at the free throw line. The Magic outshot Minnesota 30-19 at the charity stripe and were able to stay in the game long enough to mount a fourth-quarter rally.

Cole Anthony was a catalyst for Orlando, putting up a game-high 31 points including five 3-pointers. With Franz Wagner pitching in 28 points, the Magic outscored the Timberwolves 43-19 in the fourth quarter and gave Suggs a happy homecoming.

The Wolves (3-3) have dropped two straight games and will look to end their skid when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. 

