Timberwolves go ice cold to finish disappointing homestand

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

With six home games out of their first seven, the Minnesota Timberwolves had a golden opportunity to get off to a fast start this season.

But after a 104-84 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Timberwolves dropped to 2-4 at home before starting a four-game road trip next week.

The Wolves were looking for revenge on Friday night after the Clippers shot 60 percent from the field in a loss on Wednesday night. Minnesota was also rocking their remix jerseys to help them look good and play good throughout the first half.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge in the opening minutes, putting up 20 points and nine rebounds on the night to help Minnesota build a 21-point lead midway through the second quarter.

But when the shots stop falling for the Wolves, they tend to get in trouble. By settling for difficult shots, Minnesota went cold and shot 5-for-20 in the third quarter to help the Clippers to go on a 16-0 run.

With the Wolves unable to buy a bucket, Los Angeles outscored Minnesota 57-27 in the second half and turned the Wolves' 21-point lead into a 20-point defeat.

The loss stings as the Wolves begin a tough road trip on Monday when they travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies. With stops in Golden State and Los Angles to play the Clippers and Lakers, Minnesota will need to figure things out quickly to end their four-game losing streak.