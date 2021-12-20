Report: Wolves' Vanderbilt, Beverley enter NBA's COVID protocols

Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince have missed the past two Timberwolves games because they're in the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19, and now Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley are joining them.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report that Vanderbilt and Beverley have been added to the COVID-19 protocols. Both Vanderbilt and Beverley played in Minnesota's 111-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

The playing status of all four Wolves in the health and safety protocols is unclear for Tuesday's rematch with the Mavericks. Minnesota also plays the Utah Jazz Thursday night before getting the holiday weekend off and then returning to action Dec. 27 against the Boston Celtics.

The NBA just implemented new rules for teams dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. According to ESPN, the rules allow teams to sign temporary replacement players. If a team has two positive COVID-19 cases, they have to sign at least one replacement player. For three positive COVID-19 cases, a team has to sign at least two replacement players, and so on and so forth.

Five NBA games were postponed Sunday because of the surging COVID-19 cases across the league.