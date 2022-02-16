Skip to main content
Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

The fans at Target Center didn't live up to the "quiet-ass" reputation D'Angelo Russell gave them a week ago, instead answering his call to remain standing until the Wolves scored their first points and continuing to make noise during a come-from-behind, overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets. 

"Wooooow game ball to you fans that had your living rooms and Target Center rocking tonight," tweeted Russell, who said calling Minnesota fans "quiet-ass" was meant to be taken as a challenge rather than and insult. 

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

"Energy in target was amazing! Need that every night!!!" tweeted Jarred Vanderbilt.

It was poetic justice for Russell, who hit a corner three for the first points of the game. 

“It felt like a playoff game and I haven’t even played in no playoffs yet,” Jaden McDaniels joked, according to The Athletic. McDaniels started the second half in place of Anthony Edwards, who left the game with a sprained ankle, and stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks. 

Ironically, most Timberwolves fans can't remember what it feels like to experience a playoff game. Outside of getting thumped by the Rockets in 2017-18, the Wolves haven't been to the playoffs at all since the Kevin Garnett era. 

Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 39 points and 15 rebounds, also tweeted his appreciation for fans: "You showed out tonight." 

Minnesota has won 11 of its last 16 games overall and they can make it eight straight wins at home when they host the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Next Up

Centro Kitchen
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Everything we're looking for from O'Connell's opening press conference

ESPN reports O'Connell will be introduced on Thursday.

clear springs elementary - minnetonka
MN News

Minnetonka school closing early due to planned protest over racist incident

Non-Minnetonka groups have planned a protest at the neighboring district building.

Minneapolis police
MN News

MPD finds man dead from gunshots following ShotSpotter activation

Police received a ShotSpotter activation around 8:20 p.m.

fridley huntington bank robbery 1 resize
MN News

Suspects rob Huntington Bank in Twin Cities, assault employee

Authorities say they made off with cash during the afternoon robbery.

schwartz KARE 11 bio photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dave Schwartz announces he is leaving KARE 11

Schwartz has been a sports anchor with the station for nearly 15 years.

Deshaun Watson
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings among teams on Deshaun Watson's 'radar'

Watson didn't play in 2021 due to ongoing legal issues.

St Anthony City Hall GSV 3301 County Rd 136, St Anthony, Minnesota - June 2019 crop
MN News

Gunman opens fire on another car in front of St. Anthony City Hall

Two vehicles had been speeding down the road, one following the other, just before the shooting.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant leaves early in victory over Hornets

Edwards was injured late in the first half and did not return.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers go cold against Buckeyes

The Gophers' offense couldn't get going in a 70-45 defeat.

Thomas Brown
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings to interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator

The Rams' running backs coach could be the latest addition to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

Related

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo wants fans to remain standing until Timberwolves score

Please, and thank you.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

3 players who could push Timberwolves over the hump

Since Ben Simmons doesn't appear to be coming, the Timberwolves will rely on internal development.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant leaves early in victory over Hornets

Edwards was injured late in the first half and did not return.

Gersson Rosas
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves fined $25,000 for violating NBA's player resting policy

The league deemed D'Angelo Russell healthy prior to their Feb. 23 game in Denver.

MN Timberwolves

What a scout says about players linked to Wolves in NBA Draft

The draft begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and the Wolves have the 11th overall pick.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell but still picked up a 120-110 win.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves interested in Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell

Russell will become a restricted free agent on July 1.