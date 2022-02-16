Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

The fans at Target Center didn't live up to the "quiet-ass" reputation D'Angelo Russell gave them a week ago, instead answering his call to remain standing until the Wolves scored their first points and continuing to make noise during a come-from-behind, overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

"Wooooow game ball to you fans that had your living rooms and Target Center rocking tonight," tweeted Russell, who said calling Minnesota fans "quiet-ass" was meant to be taken as a challenge rather than and insult.

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

"Energy in target was amazing! Need that every night!!!" tweeted Jarred Vanderbilt.

It was poetic justice for Russell, who hit a corner three for the first points of the game.

“It felt like a playoff game and I haven’t even played in no playoffs yet,” Jaden McDaniels joked, according to The Athletic. McDaniels started the second half in place of Anthony Edwards, who left the game with a sprained ankle, and stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks.

Ironically, most Timberwolves fans can't remember what it feels like to experience a playoff game. Outside of getting thumped by the Rockets in 2017-18, the Wolves haven't been to the playoffs at all since the Kevin Garnett era.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 39 points and 15 rebounds, also tweeted his appreciation for fans: "You showed out tonight."

Minnesota has won 11 of its last 16 games overall and they can make it eight straight wins at home when they host the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night at 7 p.m.