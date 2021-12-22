Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Publish date:

Timberwolves' rally comes up short against Mavericks

The Wolves saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Dallas.
Author:
Malik Beasley

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a late charge on Tuesday night, but without Anthony Edwards for the third straight game, they fell to the Dallas Mavericks 114-102.

Without Edwards in the lineup, the Timberwolves made the decision to lean on Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves' star had 26 points to go with 14 rebounds and seven assists while becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to have 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds.

While Towns was leading the way, Malik Beasley did his best to replace Edwards' production in the lineup. Beasley put up 22 points on the night including shooting 6-for-10 on 3-pointers but Minnesota still went into halftime down by 11.

Dallas was able to hold onto their advantage throughout the third quarter with a much better shooting effort than Sunday's loss in Minneapolis. Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with a game-high 26 points but D'Angelo Russell started to get hot in the fourth quarter to lead a Timberwolves rally.

Russell finished with 14 points and 12 assists and knocked down a huge 3-pointer with 8:34 remaining to give the Timberwolves a 92-90 lead. But Dallas used a 10-0 run to pull away and snap Minnesota's four-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves (14-15) will try to rebound on Thursday when they travel to face the Utah Jazz.

Next Up

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves' rally comes up short against Mavericks

The Wolves saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Dallas.

Trey Potts
MN Gophers

Gophers' Trey Potts announces he'll make full recovery from injury

Potts suffered a "very serious" injury on Oct. 2.

Minnesota Vikings
MN Vikings

Vikings control their own playoff destiny

The Vikings sit in the NFC's final playoff spot with three weeks to go.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Lindsay Whalen nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The Hutchinson native could be part of the Class of 2022.

mississippi river banks trash
MN News

13,000 pieces of trash found in, along Mississippi in St. Paul

The litter was logged this spring as part of a community science pilot.

Flickr - State Patrol Minnesota trooper - uniform crop
MN News

Probation for man who punched state trooper, tried to take his gun

A jail sentence of 366 days was stayed.

s o ahmed dakota county jail 12-21-21
MN News

Charges: Fight over driver's seat position preceded gas station shooting

The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station Friday evening.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

34-year-old woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Senator calls on Sheriff Hutchinson to resign after DWI conviction

The Hennepin County sheriff was involved in a rollover crash earlier this month.

court gavel
MN News

Charges: Divorce attorney sexually assaulted woman who had hired him

He made inappropriate comments, touched the woman and raped her, the charges allege.

ice fishing
Minnesota Life

DNR: Use caution as ice conditions still vary on Minnesota lakes

The warm weather this month has made the quality of ice on some lakes a bit sketchy.

MOA
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: 3 ways to keep your gift-giving on budget

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

Related

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley's rally can't lead Timberwolves past Mavericks

Malik Beasley put up a season-high 30 points, but the Timberwolves came up short.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' 4th quarter implosion leads to loss against Memphis

The Grizzlies used a 24-4 run to complete the comeback victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' rally comes up short against Knicks

The Timberwolves came back from a 21-point deficit, but couldn't close out a victory.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' bench steps up to beat Spurs

Malik Beasley got hot to sweep help Minnesota pick up back-to-back victories.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell but still picked up a 120-110 win.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns' return can't save Timberwolves from 7th straight loss

The Timberwolves star returned in an overtime loss to the Spurs.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' comeback comes up short against Nets

The Wolves battled back from 17 down in a loss to Brooklyn.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves smash Rockets in season opener

The Timberwolves showed they have plenty of firepower in a victory over Houston.