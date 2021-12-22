Wolves' rally comes up short against Mavericks

The Wolves saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Dallas.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a late charge on Tuesday night, but without Anthony Edwards for the third straight game, they fell to the Dallas Mavericks 114-102.

Without Edwards in the lineup, the Timberwolves made the decision to lean on Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves' star had 26 points to go with 14 rebounds and seven assists while becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to have 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds.

While Towns was leading the way, Malik Beasley did his best to replace Edwards' production in the lineup. Beasley put up 22 points on the night including shooting 6-for-10 on 3-pointers but Minnesota still went into halftime down by 11.

Dallas was able to hold onto their advantage throughout the third quarter with a much better shooting effort than Sunday's loss in Minneapolis. Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with a game-high 26 points but D'Angelo Russell started to get hot in the fourth quarter to lead a Timberwolves rally.

Russell finished with 14 points and 12 assists and knocked down a huge 3-pointer with 8:34 remaining to give the Timberwolves a 92-90 lead. But Dallas used a 10-0 run to pull away and snap Minnesota's four-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves (14-15) will try to rebound on Thursday when they travel to face the Utah Jazz.