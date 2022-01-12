Ingram's clutch 3-pointer thwarts Ant's fourth-quarter rally

Skip to main content

Timberwolves' rally comes up short against Pelicans

Anthony Edwards went off in the fourth quarter but Brandon Ingram capped off a big night with a win.
Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards put on a show in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night but Brandon Ingram's 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left handed the Minnesota Timberwolves a 128-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Timberwolves were led early by D'Angelo Russell. Russell led the charge by putting up 13 of his 18 points in the first half. With 10 assists, he was the catalyst for the Minnesota offense.

But while Russell was having a good night, the Pelicans couldn't miss. New Orleans shot 55 percent from the floor and was able to get easy buckets by outscoring Minnesota 28-8 in fast break points.

New Orleans's aggressiveness helped build a 13-point lead in the second half but the Timberwolves made a late charge behind Edwards. Edwards scored 18 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and helped Minnesota take the lead with 3:33 to go.

The Pelicans jumped back in front and extended their lead to six points with 50 seconds to play. A bucket from Edwards and a clutch 3-pointer from Malik Beasley made it a 124-123 game with 11.9 seconds remaining and Russell made a driving layup to tie the game at 125 with 3.6 seconds to go.

But Ingram's clutch jumper capped off a 33-point performance and handed the Timberwolves their first loss on a four-game road trip.

The Timberwolves (20-21) will look to cap off a winning road trip when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

