Timberwolves shoot the lights out to sweep Thunder

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell made sure the game was never in doubt.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves used a hot night from the floor to complete a two-game sweep of the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring a 135-105 victory on Friday night.

Anthony Edwards got off to a fast start, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. More impressively, Edwards couldn't miss, shooting 6-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

It set the tone the Timberwolves, who shot 66.7 percent from the floor in the first half. While Edwards dominated the first quarter, it was D'Angelo Russell's turn in the second, turning in an 8-for-8 shooting performance on the way to 19 points at halftime.

The Timberwolves' fast start made sure the game was never in doubt. Edwards finished with 24 points and seven assists while Russell added a game-high 27 points and 12 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns also played a key role, scoring 19 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists to help Minnesota pick up their second straight victory.

After a pair of wins against the Thunder, the Timberwolves (19-20) will travel to Houston for a Sunday night matchup against the Rockets.