Timberwolves stifle Pelicans, win fourth straight game

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a four-game winning streak and a lot of it has to do with their defense. Minnesota held its opponent under 100 points for the fifth straight game as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-96 on Monday night.

The Wolves came into Monday 13th in the NBA in points allowed per game (105.6) but they've turned it up a notch over the past week. Beginning with a loss to Phoenix, the Wolves allowed 94.5 points per game and carried that momentum against the Pelicans.

Minnesota held New Orleans to 42.4 percent from the floor and just 6-for-32 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range. With the Pelicans unable to buy a shot, the Timberwolves used their offensive firepower to take over.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way racking up 28 points and 10 rebounds. With Jared Vanderbilt adding 16 points and 11 rebounds, Minnesota raced out to a 66-50 lead at halftime.

With the Wolves firmly in control, they built a 26-point lead in the third quarter. That allowed Minnesota to close out the game late with a highlight slam from Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves improved to 8-9 with the victory and will look for their fifth straight victory on Wednesday when they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.