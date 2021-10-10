October 10, 2021
Timberwolves still reportedly 'bullish' on Ben Simmons

Portland and Indiana have made offers for the Sixers star.
With just over a week until the season tips off, the Timberwolves' pursuit of Ben Simmons continues to be a key storyline.

Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski made an appearance on The Athletic's NBA Show and revealed some of the details surrounding a potential trade for the disgruntled star.

"In any trade for Simmons, the Wolves would also consider Anthony Edwards to be completely untouchable," Krawczynski said. "The Wolves would prefer to keep D'Angelo Russell but are believed to be willing to trade him if necessary."

If Russell and Edwards are off the table, it may be difficult for the Wolves to match the type of offer the Sixers are looking for.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Philadelphia proposed an offer that would have sent Simmons to Portland in exchange for C.J. McCollum, three first-round picks and three draft swaps but the Trail Blazers rejected the deal.

A potential trade to Indiana is also on the table. ESPN's Brian Windhorst called the Pacers a "sleeper pick" to acquire Simmons during an episode of The Jump and SNY's Ian Begley suggested there's some smoke to his claim with Caris LeVert as a potential centerpiece.

Any deal to acquire the former All-NBA selection would be expensive but Krawczynski also stated that Simmons' value around the league could be at its lowest point, making it an ideal time for the Timberwolves to buy.

"The Wolves are bullish," Krawczynski said. "They want to be at the head of this table. They know they don't have the pieces to give Daryl Morey that are immediately going to help him win a championship. The hope is that maybe if Daryl Morey gets pressed into a corner, maybe he would take a draft pick heavy package from the Wolves and then use some of those picks later on down the line to go get a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal."

Krawczynski also mentioned that the firing of Gersson Rosas is another wild card, as Simmons could be a splash move that could improve Sachin Gupta's chances of becoming the full-time president of basketball operations in Minnesota. 

"Do you make the decisions you think is best for the organization or the one you think is going to get you the job?" Krawczynski asked. "Because I do know ownership is very bullish on Ben Simmons. They are very intrigued by the idea of adding him, Towns [and] Edwards."

