Top MN football recruit Jaxon Howard to announce college decision

Jaxon Howard, the top recruit in Minnesota's graduating class of 2023 and one of the most coveted football recruits in the country, plans to announce his college decision in the coming days.

The 6'4'' tight end and defensive end from Robbinsdale Cooper High School in the Twin Cities announced Tuesday that his decision will be made public in the very near future.

"In the next couple days, I will be announcing my commitment to the college I will attend after [high school]," Howard wrote, saying he has been "blessed to have received 53 Power 5 offers" and has "built a lot of relationships and have done a lot of research into all the schools that have expressed interest."

He's narrowed his list of suitors to 12 schools. In no particular order, they are: Minnesota, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford and Arizona State.

247Sports Composite ranks Howard as the 81st-best recruit in the nation for the Class of 2023, and the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota.

Howard helped Robbsindale Cooper finish 9-3 this season. The Hawks reached the Class 5A state tournament and made it to the semifinals before losing to Mahtomedi. He finished his junior season with 13 receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns on offense, while racking up 50 tackles and six sacks on defense.

Howard's father, Willie Howard, is the head coach at Robbinsdale Cooper. Willie Howard played at Stanford and spent one season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.