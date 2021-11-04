Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Towns offers explanation for 'FreeKat' like, claims he was hacked
Towns offers explanation for 'FreeKat' like, claims he was hacked

Like it or not, this is what is considered a "story" these days.
Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Like it or not, this is what is considered a "story" these days.

Karl-Anthony Towns says he was sound asleep when someone apparently hacked into his Twitter account and liked a tweet that used the hashtag "#FreeKat." 

The "FreeKat" message was in response to a tweet of a photo of Towns celebrating, though was captioned "kat when he gets off his minnesota contract." 

"Just changed my password. We solid on here now," Towns tweeted. 

Towns apparently told reporters, according to Wolves insider Dane Moore, that only three people had his password and none of them hit "like" on that tweet. Thus, it must've been hacked. 

KAT also apologized to Wolves fans, acknowledging it came at a bad time considering the team just dropped below .500. He also said he's happy in Minnesota and is looking forward to this year and beyond. 

For the record, Towns is in the third year of a five-year, $158 million contract with the Timberwolves. 

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

