Towns offers explanation for 'FreeKat' like, claims he was hacked

Karl-Anthony Towns says he was sound asleep when someone apparently hacked into his Twitter account and liked a tweet that used the hashtag "#FreeKat."

The "FreeKat" message was in response to a tweet of a photo of Towns celebrating, though was captioned "kat when he gets off his minnesota contract."

"Just changed my password. We solid on here now," Towns tweeted.

Towns apparently told reporters, according to Wolves insider Dane Moore, that only three people had his password and none of them hit "like" on that tweet. Thus, it must've been hacked.

KAT also apologized to Wolves fans, acknowledging it came at a bad time considering the team just dropped below .500. He also said he's happy in Minnesota and is looking forward to this year and beyond.

For the record, Towns is in the third year of a five-year, $158 million contract with the Timberwolves.