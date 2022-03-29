Twins bolster rotation, sign Chris Archer to one-year deal

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with pitcher Chris Archer. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $3.5 million but could escalate to $9.5 million with performance-based incentives.

To make room for Archer, the Twins have optioned Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A St. Paul.

Archer was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the early years of his career. In his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Archer went 50-60 with a 3.60 ERA and made the All-Star team twice.

But his career went sideways after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the summer of 2018. Injuries to his thumb and shoulder limited the right-hander to just 33 starts for the Pirates, where he went 6-12 with a 5.19 ERA.

After undergoing surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome, Archer missed the entire 2020 season before returning to the Rays last season. But his homecoming was limited to six starts before he suffered a hip injury.

According to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, Archer is currently healthy and set to join the Twins' rotation. Minnesota could use plenty of help as it has several question marks behind trade acquisition Sonny Gray.

Ultimately, Archer's signing is the type of low-risk, high-reward the Twins have sought in free agency. If he can regain some of his All-Star form, the Twins could have a bargain.