Twins congratulate David Ortiz on HOF induction, it ends badly

Twins fans haven't forgotten the biggest mistake in franchise history.

After a legendary career, David Ortiz was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Baseball fans remember Ortiz as one of the greatest players in the history of the Boston Red Sox, but he began his career with the Minnesota Twins.

Upon hearing the news, the Twins took to Twitter to congratulate their former player.

It did not end well.

Ortiz was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in 1996 for infielder Dave Hollins. After spending several seasons in the minors, Ortiz debuted for Minnesota in 1997 before becoming their full-time designated hitter in 2000.

In six seasons with the Twins, Ortiz hit .266 with 58 homers including one with a broken wrist. But the Twins released Ortiz after the 2002 season to avoid being taken to arbitration and to make room for Matthew LeCroy.

The Red Sox signed Ortiz the following offseason and he became "Big Papi," literally being a top five MVP vote-getter in his first five seasons with Boston. Ortiz was a three-time World Series champion and a key part in the team that ended The Curse of the Great Bambino by winning the 2004 World Series. 

For the record, in 73 games against the Twins, Ortiz slashed .332/.408/.636 with 21 home runs, 23 doubles and 58 RBIs. That's a 162-game pace of 46 homers, which 

Understandably, fans took advantage of the tweet to remind the Twins how badly that move turned out. 

While some were ready to roast the Twins, others were wondering how his induction would go.

And for good measure, Red Sox fans swooped in to throw salt in the wound.

In the end, releasing Ortiz turned out to be the worst decision in franchise history. The Twins have just one playoff win since his release and are currently riding an 18-game postseason losing streak that is the longest in the history of North American professional sports.

Perhaps that's why Twins fans are so salty over this tweet. Then again, if the Twins had admitted their mistake, maybe the whole thing would have gone over a lot more smoothly.

