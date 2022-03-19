Twins fans react to the signing of Carlos Correa

The Minnesota Twins pulled off a mega-deal early Saturday morning, signing Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract. But Correa's signing capped off a wild day for Twins fans.

It began when MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that Trevor Story had narrowed his search down to four teams. Although the Twins were a finalist, Heyman stated that Story was "committed to winning" and would consider a position switch to do so.

When Michael Pineda came off the board later in the night, it gave Twins fans a sense of deja vu.

While Twins fans went to bed angry, the front office kept working to get a deal done. When Mark Berman of FOX 26 broke the news at 12:41 a.m. CT, ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed it, prompting everyone to double-check their sources.

Reality set in and Twins fans couldn't believe that they had signed a former American League Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star, and Gold Glove winner that had just finished in the top five of MVP voting.

The move was so shocking not even Correa's future teammates could believe what happened.

The news got even better when they caught the reaction of New York Yankees fans. The Yankees were connected with Correa this offseason but came up empty after trading for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa last week.

With the Yankees taking on all $50 million remaining on Donaldson's contract, the move may have helped the Twins sign Correa.

For now, Correa slides into a lineup that looks markedly better than it did a year ago. With the Twins still connected with Oakland Athletics' pitcher Frankie Montas, there might be one more big move coming from the front office.

If we've learned anything from this, don't (literally) sleep on the Twins.