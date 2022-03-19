Skip to main content
Twins fans react to the signing of Carlos Correa

Twins fans react to the signing of Carlos Correa

The shortstop's midnight signing nearly broke the internet.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The shortstop's midnight signing nearly broke the internet.

The Minnesota Twins pulled off a mega-deal early Saturday morning, signing Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract. But Correa's signing capped off a wild day for Twins fans. 

It began when MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that Trevor Story had narrowed his search down to four teams. Although the Twins were a finalist, Heyman stated that Story was "committed to winning" and would consider a position switch to do so.

When Michael Pineda came off the board later in the night, it gave Twins fans a sense of deja vu.

While Twins fans went to bed angry, the front office kept working to get a deal done. When Mark Berman of FOX 26 broke the news at 12:41 a.m. CT, ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed it, prompting everyone to double-check their sources.

Reality set in and Twins fans couldn't believe that they had signed a former American League Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star, and Gold Glove winner that had just finished in the top five of MVP voting.

The move was so shocking not even Correa's future teammates could believe what happened.

The news got even better when they caught the reaction of New York Yankees fans. The Yankees were connected with Correa this offseason but came up empty after trading for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa last week.

With the Yankees taking on all $50 million remaining on Donaldson's contract, the move may have helped the Twins sign Correa.

For now, Correa slides into a lineup that looks markedly better than it did a year ago. With the Twins still connected with Oakland Athletics' pitcher Frankie Montas, there might be one more big move coming from the front office.

If we've learned anything from this, don't (literally) sleep on the Twins.

Next Up

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins fans react to the signing of Carlos Correa

The shortstop's midnight signing nearly broke the internet.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state boys basketball tournament

The tourney begins on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings planning to keep Danielle Hunter

The Vikings star is due an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Human remains found at the scene of RV fire in northeastern MN

Crews responded to the fire near the 4900 block of Moline Road in Kalevala Township Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 8.59.22 AM
WI News

Investigators solve mystery of baby's 2009 death

The baby's mother has been charged with concealing a death.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman dies as 'argument escalates into gunfire' in Lowry Hill

The shooting happened Friday morning.

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Reports: Twins agree to mega-deal with Carlos Correa

The Twins were definitely in on Carlos Correa.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT on criticism over taunting Lakers: '[Get] the f*** out of here'

The Timberwolves star did not hold back.

u.s. attorney
MN News

MN man gets 25 years in prison for 2 armed bank robberies, other crimes

He stole more than $100,000 in cash and merchandise during three armed robberies in 2018.

edina racism
MN News

Edina students stage walkout, demand district do more after racist video shared online

Students are calling for change to prevent future incidents from happening.

Amber Alert
MN News

Amber Alert: Big Lake man arrested for alleged kidnapping of boy, 2

The boy was found safe Thursday night.

Trevor Story
MN Twins

Report: Trevor Story down to 4 teams; Twins a mystery suitor?

The Twins are also reportedly interested in Oakland starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.

Related

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Reports: Twins agree to mega-deal with Carlos Correa

The Twins were definitely in on Carlos Correa.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Jose Berrios
MN Twins

It's time for the Twins to stop being bargain shoppers

The Twins need to adjust their offseason approach.

Andrelton Simmons / Minnesota Twins
MN Twins

Twins sign Andrelton Simmons to one-year deal

The former Angels shortstop is a four-time Gold Glove winner.

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
MN Twins

Twins trade for SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, send Mitch Garver to Texas

The Twins also acquired a minor league pitcher in the deal.

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins' home opener canceled, MLB's lockout continues

MLB canceled its second wave of games on Wednesday.

Josh Donaldson
MN Twins

Why signing Josh Donaldson would salvage the Twins' offseason

He's not a pitcher, but he would help improve the Twins.