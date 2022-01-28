Skip to main content
Twins sign 16-year-old brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Bryan Acuna is one of the top international prospects, according to MLB.com.

Credit: @BryanAcuna13, Instagram

The Minnesota Twins have signed three of the top 40 international prospects, and one of them might sound pretty familiar to baseball fans: Bryan Acuna. 

If the last name rings a bell, it's because he's the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. His father, Ronald Acuna Sr. played for the Mets and his other brother, Luisangel Acuna, plays for the Rangers organization.

News of Acuna signing with the Twins broke in mid-January, but the official signing ceremony took place Thursday. Ronald Acuna Jr. was there for it, based on photos posted to Instagram by Bryan Acuna. 

Here's what MLB.com says about Bryan Acuna

"Bryan grew up around the game and it shows. He’s been praised for his plus makeup and feel for hitting. He’s aggressive and a playmaker. What he lacks in 'now' tools, he makes up for with his baseball IQ, feel for the game and overall awareness.

"The teen will sign as a shortstop, but he could move over to second base. What’s certain is that he profiles as an offensive-minded middle infielder.'

Acuna, who is still only 16 years old and doesn't turn 17 until August, is rated No. 39 on MLB.com's top 50 international prospects list. 

While Acuna's last name will help lead in headlines, he's actually the third highest-rated prospect the Twins have signed this month. According to MLB.com, the Twins also signed outfielder Yasser Mercedes, who is ranked No. 17, and No. 35 prospect, shortstop Yilber Herrera. 

