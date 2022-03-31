Skip to main content
Twins tab Joe Ryan as Opening Day starter vs. Mariners

Ryan is the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since 1969.

The Minnesota Twins announced on Thursday that Joe Ryan will be their Opening Day starter when they host the Seattle Mariners on Apr. 7.

Ryan came over last July along with Drew Strotman in the Nelson Cruz trade. After pitching in the Olympics, Ryan made his major league debut last September and made a great impression, going 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA in five starts.

The 25-year-old built off last year with a strong spring, throwing five scoreless innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts. He's also the fourth-ranked prospect for the Twins according to MLB.com.

Ryan becomes the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since Tom Hall in 1969. But he'll have a tough assignment against Seattle.

The Mariners announced on Thursday that reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray will take the mound on Opening Day. But despite the lack of experience, it's clear Ryan will have a big role in the 2022 season.

