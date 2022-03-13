Skip to main content
Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

The Minnesota Twins bolstered their pitching staff on Sunday, acquiring veteran right-hander Sonny Gray and a minor league pitcher in exchange for 2021 first-round draft pick Chase Petty.

In nine seasons, Gray has compiled an 82-72 record and a 3.61 ERA with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds.

After a promising start to his career in Oakland, Gray took a step back with the Yankees before rediscovering himself with the Reds. In 2019, Gray had one of the best seasons of his career, going 11-8 with a 2.87 ERA while making his second All-Star appearance and finishing seventh in Cy Young voting.

Although his performance last season (7-9, 4.19 ERA) was a step back, he is a veteran arm added to a rotation that desperately needs it. Gray also has one year remaining on his contract with an option year for 2023.

But to acquire Gray, the Twins had to part with Petty, who was the 26th overall pick in last June's MLB Draft. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Twins were planning to use Petty as a starter in the minors this season but some believe his hard-throwing style eventually lead him to the bullpen. 

The right-hander possesses a fastball that tops out in the triple-digits but with him set to turn 19 in April, he is several years from contributing to a major league rotation.

The Twins also acquired minor league pitcher Francis Peguero in the deal. The 24-year-old right hander projects as a reliever with a fastball that tops out in the high 90s. In 28 relief appearances at High-A Dayton last season, Peguero recorded 36 strikeouts and just seven walks in 32.2 innings.

