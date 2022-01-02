Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Publish date:

U.S. Olympic women's hockey roster filled with Minnesota ties

The state will be well-represented on the ice in Bejing.
Author:
Grace Zumwinkle

While Minnesota was the center of the hockey universe on Saturday night, it will also be well-represented on the ice in Bejing.

The U.S. Olympic women's hockey roster was announced during the second intermission of the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Saturday night with nine players on the 23-player roster having ties to Minnesota.

Defenseman Megan Bozek, forwards Amanda Kessel and Abby Murphy are three of eight current or former Gophers to make the roster and goaltender Maddie Rooney played at Minnesota-Duluth.

In addition, the roster has six Minnesota natives, which is the highest contingent of any state. Those players include defensemen Lee Stecklein (Roseville) and forwards Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights) and Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior).

The team will also have some Minnesota ties on the coaching staff as it is led by St. Thomas women's hockey head coach Joel Johnson.

The U.S. Begins the Olympic tournament on Feb. 3 against Finland. They will also have preliminary games with Russia (Feb. 5), Switzerland (Feb. 6) and Canada (Feb. 8). The quarterfinals, semifinals and medal rounds are scheduled to take place from Feb. 11-17.

