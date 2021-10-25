U.S. soccer hero Megan Rapinoe signs her mural at St. Paul bar

Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s national soccer team legend, paid a visit to a St. Paul bar Sunday ahead of her side's friendly match against South Korea at Allianz Field.

Rapinoe visited The Black Hart, the LGBTQ+ soccer bar a stone's throw from Allianz Field, and took photos in front of a mural of her likeness painted on the outside of the building.

The mural depicts the iconic image of Rapinoe celebrating at goal against France in the World Cup quarterfinal against France in 2019.

Rapinoe signing the mural in spray paint. Black Hart owner Wes Burdine also posed with Rapinoe for a photo.

She also posed for pictures with the founders of the newly-created Minnesota women's soccer team, which is currently in the process of picking its name.

And while in town, Rapinoe and some of her teammates also paid a visit to U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday night to catch The Rolling Stones.