UConn, South Carolina advance to championship game at Women's Final Four

The national championship game was set for the NCAA Women's Final Four on Friday as Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will battle the South Carolina Gamecocks for the national title on Sunday night.

Coming off a monster performance in the Elite 8, Bueckers continued her homecoming tour with a strong effort against Stanford. The Hopkins native paced the UConn offense early as both teams slogged through a defensive first half.

After scoring eight points in the opening 20 minutes Bueckers led the Huskies with 14 points on the night including a steal and score to help UConn put away the defending national champions with a 63-58 victory.

The Huskies will have a tough challenge on Sunday night when they go up against South Carolina, who has been the No. 1 team in the nation all season long. The Gamecocks dominated Louisville 72-59 in the early matchup on Friday thanks to 23 points and 18 rebounds from Aliyah Boston.

The wins set up a national title game featuring a pair of powerhouses. UConn has a staple in the national championship and will look for its first title since 2016. South Carolina will be making its second appearance in the title game after winning the tournament in 2017.

The national championship game will tip off at Target Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.