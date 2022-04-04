Skip to main content
UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

The South Carolina Gamecocks used a stifling defensive effort to shut down Paige Bueckers and defeat UConn to win the NCAA National Championship on Sunday night.

Bueckers came in as one of the biggest stories of the night. The Hopkins native had come back from an anterior tibial plateau fracture and led the Huskies to the Final Four in her home state. Although she limped off the court in the fourth quarter of UConn's national semifinal win over Stanford, Bueckers was ready for the title game.

That grittiness had trouble shining through in the opening moments. The Gamecocks shut down UConn early, opening a 13-2 lead early. South Carolina also bottled up Bueckers and fellow UConn star Azzi Fudd as neither had a field goal attempt until a missed jumper by Bueckers with 3:20 left in the first quarter.

The opening quarter helped South Carolina dominate early until the Huskies closed ground late in the second to make it a 38-27 game at halftime. The Gamecocks built a 16-point lead before UConn answered with a 10-0 run to make it a 43-37 game with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

But that would be the closest the Huskies would get. Although Bueckers led UConn with 14 points on the night, Destanni Henderson scored a game-high 26 to help South Carolina earn their second title in school history.

It ends an injury-riddled season for Bueckers, who completed her second season at UConn. With an offseason to heal, Bueckers should be ready to help the Huskies contend for a title in her junior year.

Next Up

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Sports

'Good GR-EE-F': Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Anthony Edwards
MN Sports

Timberwolves avoid trap game, continue chase for sixth seed

Anthony Edwards had a big night to help the Timberwolves climb closer to a playoff berth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Sports

Kaprizov sets points record, Wild earn win over Hurricanes

Kaprizov's 84th (and 85th) point of the season helped the Wild earn a win in Raleigh.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

USATSI_17410464_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Everybody ready for a Vikings right guard competition?

The Vikings added veteran guard Chris Reed to compete for a starting spot....wait, we've seen this movie before, right?

USATSI_8874495_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Gophers, Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Whalen will be a part of the 13-member class in 2022.

Related

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn, South Carolina advance to championship game at Women's Final Four

Paige Bueckers' Huskies will battle the top-seeded Gamecocks on Sunday night.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers sets UConn tourney debut record in opening-round win

Bueckers scored 24 points in a victory over High Point.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers' freshman season comes to an end at Final Four

Bueckers' Huskies were upset by Arizona on Friday night.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers is becoming a superstar for UConn hoops

The Hopkins grad has made an instant impact on college basketball.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers goes off in double-OT, helps UConn to Final Four in Minneapolis

The Hopkins native helped UConn reach its 14th straight Final Four.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers lights up Baylor to lead UConn to the Final Four

The Hopkins native scored a game-high 28 points.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers lands on Wooden Award list for women's college basketball

The Hopkins grad is the only freshman in the 15-player field.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers leads UConn into Sweet 16

The Hopkins grad flirted with a triple-double in a win over Iowa.