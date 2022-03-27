Skip to main content
UMD falls short, Minnesota State reaches men's Frozen Four

UMD falls short, Minnesota State reaches men's Frozen Four

Minnesota State will face the Gophers or Western Michigan in the Frozen Four.

Credit: UMD Athletics

Minnesota State will face the Gophers or Western Michigan in the Frozen Four.

It was a defensive struggled for the final 59 minutes and 44 seconds of the game, but Minnesota State used a goal 16 seconds into their regional final to defeat Notre 1-0 to advance to the men's Frozen Four on Saturday night. 

Nathan Smith, one of ten finalists for the Hobey Baker award, scored 16 seconds into the game and then Mankato held on behind the goaltending of Dryden McKay to clinch its second overall and consecutive berth in the Frozen Four. 

McKay stopped all 24 shots he faced for his 34th career shutout. 

The Mavericks will face the winner of Sunday's regional final between the Minnesota Gophers and Western Michigan. 

Earlier Saturday, Minnesota-Duluth saw its season end in a 2-1 loss to Denver. It marks the first time (with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season) since 2016 that UMD isn't in the Frozen Four. 

The Gophers and Western Michigan play at 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by the other regional final between Michigan and Quinnipiac. 

Next Up

FOvFvJPVEAEjqpM
MN Sports

UMD falls short, Minnesota State reaches men's Frozen Four

Minnesota State will face the Gophers or Western Michigan in the Frozen Four.

fishing
MN News

Man charged with harassing, threatening Native American family while fishing

Colin James Louvar, 23, allegedly harassed a Native American family in April of last year.

chickens
MN News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota.

TCO Stadium Field Level Day
MN Vikings

Where is the rebuilding part of the Vikings' offseason plan?

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah called it "competitive rebuilding" but there's no sign of long-term plays.

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 11.08.59 AM
MN News

Waterville bar burns in Saturday morning fire

Crews were able to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Woman pleads guilty to possessing gun after multiple felony convictions

Rekita Tiara Harden pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday.

tyler jacob go fund me march 2022
MN News

MN teacher released from Russian custody in Ukraine

Winona native Tyler Jacob works as en English teacher in southern Ukraine.

squirrel, snow
MN Weather

Another big storm is coming, but what will it deliver to Minnesota?

March is going to go out like a lion.

Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Royce Lewis will be playing for the St Paul Saints this year

Fans can catch a glimpse of the former No. 1 overall pick.

JiDion
MN Timberwolves

YouTube star JiDion gets courtside haircut at Timberwolves game

Anthony Edwards's reaction was priceless.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Racist message sent to Minneapolis North player after state tournament game

North head coach Larry McKenzie confirmed the allegation, saying the message was sent to a player Friday night via social media.

Related

Minnesota State Hockey
MN Sports

Mavericks shut out Gophers to reach 1st Frozen Four in program history

Minnesota State-Mankato is the third Minnesota school to reach the Frozen Four.

Minnesota State hockey, MSU hockey, Mankato hockey
MN Sports

Minnesota State, UMD advance in NCAA hockey tournament

Two of the four Minnesota teams advanced in the NCAA's hockey dance.

st. cloud state university hockey
MN Sports

St. Cloud State advances to first Frozen Four since 2013

It's the second Frozen Four appearance in school history.

ExjRX8oWYAELtuY
MN Sports

UMD wins 5-overtime thriller over UND to reach Frozen Four

Coach Scott Sandelin said it was the greatest game he's coached or played.

EygskoSW8AArHHy
MN Sports

Edina native scores OT winner in Frozen Four as UMass tops UMD

Ex-Gopher Garrett Wait scored the winning goal.

MN Gophers

Gophers dump No. 1 UMD for Bob Motzko's first win

The Bob Motzko era is off to a good start at the U of M.

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

5 Minnesota teams make NCAA men's hockey tournament

The Gophers will be the No. 1 seed in the Loveland regional.

UMD hockey
MN Sports

COVID depletes UMass roster for Frozen Four game against UMD

The road to a third straight national title has gotten a bit less bumpy for UMD.