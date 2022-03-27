UMD falls short, Minnesota State reaches men's Frozen Four

It was a defensive struggled for the final 59 minutes and 44 seconds of the game, but Minnesota State used a goal 16 seconds into their regional final to defeat Notre 1-0 to advance to the men's Frozen Four on Saturday night.

Nathan Smith, one of ten finalists for the Hobey Baker award, scored 16 seconds into the game and then Mankato held on behind the goaltending of Dryden McKay to clinch its second overall and consecutive berth in the Frozen Four.

McKay stopped all 24 shots he faced for his 34th career shutout.

The Mavericks will face the winner of Sunday's regional final between the Minnesota Gophers and Western Michigan.

Earlier Saturday, Minnesota-Duluth saw its season end in a 2-1 loss to Denver. It marks the first time (with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season) since 2016 that UMD isn't in the Frozen Four.

The Gophers and Western Michigan play at 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by the other regional final between Michigan and Quinnipiac.