Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
UMD, St. Cloud State men's hockey series postponed due to COVID

UMD, St. Cloud State men's hockey series postponed due to COVID

There's COVID-19 within the fully vaccinated Minnesota Duluth program.

Credit: UMD Athletics via Twitter

There's COVID-19 within the fully vaccinated Minnesota Duluth program.

This weekend's University of Minnesota Duluth vs. St. Cloud State University men's hockey series has been postponed. 

The series, which was set to be held at No. 4 St. Cloud on Friday and Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the No. 8 Minnesota Duluth hockey program, a news release says

The series was set to be the first game between the rivals since the Huskies beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals last March. 

The teams will attempt to make up the series later this season but if that doesn't work out, the games will be declared no contests, the release said.

SCSU says at this time, refunds for season ticket holders will not be issued because season tickets will be accepted at the rescheduled dates and times for the series. 

Those who are single-game ticket holders can keep their tickets, which will be honored at rescheduled games; exchange your tickets for a different home game; or request a refund from the SCSU ticket office.

Minnesota Duluth's team is fully vaccinated and most have been boosted, KBJR 6 reports. This is the first COVID-related schedule change for Minnesota Duluth, though several players have been in health and safety protocols this season.

Next Up

UMD hockey
MN Sports

UMD, SCSU men's hockey series postponed due to COVID

There's COVID-19 within the fully vaccinated Minnesota Duluth program.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shot neighbor, said he 'beat him to the draw'

The neighbors had been feuding, with the suspect telling police the other man threatened to kill him, charges said.

camden farmers market
MN Shopping

Camden Farmers Market to move from Robbinsdale this summer

The owner calls the new spot a "high-visibility location" with tons of foot traffic.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul bring back mask mandates

The new face covering requirements go into effect Thursday.

cousins screengrab vikings 1-5-22
MN Vikings

Cousins, off COVID list, says he wants to finish career with Vikes

The QB briefly addressed his contract situation with the media Wednesday.

target brightroom press photo
MN Shopping

Target reveals its new home storage, organization line

The retailer promises more than 450 products, with most items priced $1-$25.

Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins activated off COVID-19 list, will start Sunday

Cousins was back to work at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 5

A second straight day of hospitalizations rising in Minnesota.

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

MN man admits to rushing Capitol police during Jan. 6 siege

He and his father, who is from Iowa, were together in the Capitol during the attack.

State Patrol
MN News

Passenger in stolen vehicle killed when fleeing driver crashes in St. Paul

Two others in the vehicle were injured.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

He rear-ended the truck, went into the media and rolled.

mankato crash
MN News

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash with truck on Highway 169

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the highway for hours on Tuesday.

Related

Gophers hockey
MN Gophers

Gopher men's hockey series at Penn State canceled

Penn State is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests.

MN Sports

College hockey roundup: Bemidji, UMD postponed by power outage

st. cloud state university hockey
MN Coronavirus

St. Cloud State pauses women's hockey after 8 test positive for COVID-19

This weekend's season-opening series with Bemidji State is canceled.

Bob Motzko, Gophers hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers season opener postponed due to COVID protocols

Minnesota has to wait another week to open the season.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Another Minnesota Wild game postponed due to COVID-19

The number of teams dealing with COViD outbreaks is rising fast in the NHL.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Residents in Ely urged to get tested, quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

The northern Minnesota community has seen a "significant" increase in COVID-19 cases.

Richard Pitino
MN Gophers

Gophers game against Nebraska postponed due to COVID outbreak

The Cornhuskers have had 12 members of its team test positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Wild-Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carolina has had multiple players enter the NHL COVID-19 protocol.