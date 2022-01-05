UMD, SCSU men's hockey series postponed due to COVID

This weekend's University of Minnesota Duluth vs. St. Cloud State University men's hockey series has been postponed.

The series, which was set to be held at No. 4 St. Cloud on Friday and Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the No. 8 Minnesota Duluth hockey program, a news release says.

The series was set to be the first game between the rivals since the Huskies beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals last March.

The teams will attempt to make up the series later this season but if that doesn't work out, the games will be declared no contests, the release said.

SCSU says at this time, refunds for season ticket holders will not be issued because season tickets will be accepted at the rescheduled dates and times for the series.

Those who are single-game ticket holders can keep their tickets, which will be honored at rescheduled games; exchange your tickets for a different home game; or request a refund from the SCSU ticket office.

Minnesota Duluth's team is fully vaccinated and most have been boosted, KBJR 6 reports. This is the first COVID-related schedule change for Minnesota Duluth, though several players have been in health and safety protocols this season.