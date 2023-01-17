University of St. Thomas reveals plan to build new hockey, basketball arena in St. Paul

The University of St. Thomas has announced it has received a record $75 million donation from a private donor that will go towards building a multi-use, on-campus arena to host its basketball and hockey games.

The Catholic university's athletic program, which made history when it moved from Division III to Division 1 in 2020, unveiled on Tuesday its ambitious plan to build a $175 million state-of-the-art facility that will see hockey played on its St. Paul campus for the first time, as well as providing a venue for its basketball teams.

It's being aided by the $75 million gift from Penny and Lee Anderson, one of the ten largest known collegiate athletics gifts ever received at a national level and the highest in Minnesota's history.

St. Thomas plans to break ground on the facility in 2024, with its grand opening goal set for fall 2025.

As well as hockey and basketball, the venue is expected to host commencement ceremonies, academic convocations, speakers, career fairs and other events for the university and broader community. The hockey teams currently play at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights.

8 Gallery 8 Images

“This is about more than just hockey and basketball games – this is a gift that will be transformative for our entire St. Paul campus, enhance the experience of our students, and raise visibility for the university as a whole,” said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer. "It also creates a new community and economic asset for the Twin Cities, the state of Minnesota, and the region.”

The Andersons, based in Naples, Florida, are one of the university's biggest donors, making a $60 million gift to the private Catholic school in $60 million donation for the construction of the Anderson Student Center, AARC and Anderson Parking Facility.

It was considered at the time the largest donation in the school's 138-year history.

Lee Anderson is the owner and CEO of the St. Paul holding company, APi Group, which oversees 30 construction, manufacturing and fire-protection businesses, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Journal reported. He also serves as a trustee on the boards of the Naples Children's and Education Foundation and the Naples Winter Wine Festival, both in Florida.

The West Point graduate became the president of this father's company in the 1960s, according to the Twin Cities Business Magazine.

Courtesy of the University of St. Thomas.

The arena will be built where its athletic campus sits, near the athletic fields and the Anderson Parking Ramp. The Cretin Residence Hall, the Service Center and the McCarthy Gym are currently located where the arena is earmarked to be built.

A spokesperson with the school told Bring Me The News will tear down the aforementioned facilities and buildings to build the arena.