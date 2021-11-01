Update: Zimmer confirms Danielle Hunter is out for the season

The hits keep coming against the Minnesota Vikings, who may have lost defensive end Danielle Hunter to a season-ending injury.

"Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec, sources tell me and [Mike Garafolo]," says NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’s having an MRI this morning to confirm the diagnosis. If confirmed, it would knock the Pro Bowler out for the season."

Update: Mike Zimmer, while speaking to the media Monday afternoon, confirmed the news, saying Hunter has a torn pectoral muscle and will be out the reason of the year.

"I don't think you replace him," the head coach said while discussing the injury. "He's one-of-a-kind."

Hunter left Sunday night's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter with what the Vikings described as a shoulder injury. He did not return. It's unclear when Hunter suffered the injury, but he did get up grimacing after making a tackle in the second quarter, though he didn't initially come out of the game.

Hunter missed all of last season with a neck injury.

Through seven games this season, he leads the Vikings with six sacks. Without him, the pass rush takes a massive hit and will rely more on veteran Everson Griffen (five sacks) and D.J. Wonnum (one sack).