Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Update: Zimmer confirms Danielle Hunter is out for the season
Updated:
Original:

Update: Zimmer confirms Danielle Hunter is out for the season

The star DE suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday night's loss to the Cowboys.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

The hits keep coming against the Minnesota Vikings, who may have lost defensive end Danielle Hunter to a season-ending injury. 

"Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec, sources tell me and [Mike Garafolo]," says NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’s having an MRI this morning to confirm the diagnosis. If confirmed, it would knock the Pro Bowler out for the season."

Update: Mike Zimmer, while speaking to the media Monday afternoon, confirmed the news, saying Hunter has a torn pectoral muscle and will be out the reason of the year.

"I don't think you replace him," the head coach said while discussing the injury. "He's one-of-a-kind."

Hunter left Sunday night's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter with what the Vikings described as a shoulder injury. He did not return. It's unclear when Hunter suffered the injury, but he did get up grimacing after making a tackle in the second quarter, though he didn't initially come out of the game. 

Hunter missed all of last season with a neck injury. 

Through seven games this season, he leads the Vikings with six sacks. Without him, the pass rush takes a massive hit and will rely more on veteran Everson Griffen (five sacks) and D.J. Wonnum (one sack). 

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cooper Rush joined the long list of backup QBs to beat Mike Zimmer

Zimmer's defense is no match for these clipboard warriors.

Caribour 2021 holidays - 4
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou beat Starbucks to the punch with its cup design reveal.

Speed limit
MN News

Minneapolis Park Board set to vote on reducing speed limits to 20 mph

The City of Minneapolis last year lowered the speed limit on city streets to 20 mph.

police lights
MN News

'Large police presence' at scene of incident in Belgrade, Minnesota

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while arrested two suspects Sunday morning.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE's Boyd Huppert on cancer treatment: 'I want every day that I can get'

He's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Bryce Williams
MN Gophers

Gophers to rely on 2 freshmen running backs after Williams injury

Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending leg injury during Minnesota's 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M to offer free or reduced tuition to Native American students

The U says this will help increase access, improve graduation rates and close opportunity gaps.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

thanksgiving turkey
MN Coronavirus

Here are the Mayo Clinic's tips for staying COVID safe this Thanksgiving

Small, indoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people should be OK.

Related

MN Vikings

Vikings agree to contract extension with Danielle Hunter

Big money for the 23-year-old rising star.

Zimmer and Hunter
MN Vikings

Zimmer explains why he called Hunter's neck injury a 'tweak'

The coach also said Dalvin Cook should return from injury this week.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Danielle Hunter needs surgery, will miss entire season

Bad gets worse for the Vikings.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Vikings place star defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve

Hunter hasn't practiced for nearly a month.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Handing out midseason awards for the 2019 Vikings

There are plenty of candidates for offensive MVP.

MN Vikings

Danielle Hunter named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Hunter is on pace to finish with 21 sacks.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Danielle Hunter could miss rest of 2020 with neck injury

The Vikings star went to New York for a second opinion on Thursday.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Danielle Hunter won't return vs. Texans

The Vikings star lineman is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck.