US goalie suffered frostbite during World Cup qualifier in Minnesota

The extreme cold that the United State's Men's National Team (USMNT) played Honduras in at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Feb. 2 wound up giving U.S. goal keeper Matt Turner frostbite.

Turner, who plays for the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer, suffered frostbite on one of his feet, according to Revolution manager Bruce Arena, who was speaking about a different foot injury that has kept Turnout out of action.

“The injury he has now has nothing to do with the frostbite he suffered in Minnesota,” Arena said, when asked if his latest foot injury is related to the game in Minnesota, according to The Washington Post. “There was no confusion. The frostbite was on one foot. The injury he has now is on the other foot. So, you can’t — there’s no connection to it. No."

The air temperature in St. Paul when the game against Honduras started on Feb. 2 was just 3 degrees, with a wind chill of about -14 degrees.

"Gotta do what you gotta do!" Turner wrote on Instagram after the game. "3 points closer to the ultimate goal and a great bounce back performance from the squad. Thanks to the fans in MN for keeping us going and hyping me up to keep me from freezing back there."

Turner has also gone out of his way to clarify his foot injuries, noting that "the USMNT game in Minnesota has NOTHING to do what what's kept me off the field these last few weeks," though did note that the cold temperatures did give him a quick bout of tendinitis.

Turner was the only player to suffer from the extreme cold in Minnesota. Two Honduras players reportedly suffered from hypothermia.

FIFA doesn't have specific guidance or rules about playing in extreme cold, but it does recommend that matches be canceled and rescheduled when the air temp is less than 5 degrees and when the wind chill is lower than -16 degrees.