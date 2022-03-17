Skip to main content
Video shows Boston's Brad Marchand spear Wild's Jordan Greenway below the belt

Video shows Boston's Brad Marchand spear Wild's Jordan Greenway below the belt

No penalty was called and so far the NHL hasn't said anything about the cheap shot.

NHL on TNT

No penalty was called and so far the NHL hasn't said anything about the cheap shot.

Will the NHL review the cheap shot Boston's Brad Marchand took against Minnesota's Jordan Greenway?

Video from the Wild's 4-2 win over the Bruins in St. Paul Wednesday night shows Marchand use his hockey stick to perform a cup check, which is the polite way of saying he hit Greenway below belt. 

Getting in trouble with the league for dirty play is nothing new for Marchand, who has been suspended twice already this season; the first time after he slew-footed an opponent and the second being the six-game suspension for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry on Feb. 8. 

Ironically, his six-game band resulted in him claiming he wouldn't make any dumb decisions going forward, but apparently he couldn't help himself Wednesday night. 

"Obviously, I think what I'm taking away from this is my threshold is very low right now," Marchand said Feb. 8. "So I really just have to stay away from anything at all, which I can do. I've been able to do it for a number of years now. And again, it's just wrapping my mind around that and accepting it, whether you agree with it or not, and move forward within the rules that I now understand are set for me."

So far, no word from NHL Player Safety about Marchand's cheap shot during the Wild game. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Wild

Video: Brad Marchand spears Jordan Greenway below the belt

No penalty was called and so far the NHL hasn't said anything about the cheap shot.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings restructure Smith's contract to create cap space

Smith turned 33 on Feb. 2 and is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

Deerwood Bank in Garrison
MN News

Two Twin Cities men sentenced for armed bank robbery by Mille Lacs Lake

John Thomas Paciorek II and James Richard Ardito Jr. had both previously pleaded guilty.

2012 St. Patrick's Day
MN Weather

Luck of the Irish or climate change? 80 in March used to be impossible

Remember St. Patrick's Day in 2012, when the Twin Cities hit 80 degrees?

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

What exactly are the Vikings doing?

In the coming days, things will happen. Whether they paint all of Picasso’s twisted figures into soothing Monets or not, we’ll see.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Death of mom whose disappearance sparked long search was an accident

The Midwest Medical Examiner has ruled Ashley Carlson's death accidental.

gage elementary school
MN News

Body found in snow pile at Rochester elementary school

Police say there's no immediate threat to the public.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Pole barn fire in northeastern Minnesota kills 70 sheep

Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves troll Lakers, clinch spot in play-in tourney

After years of torment, the Timberwolves got some revenge on Wednesday night.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to give the Wild a much-needed win.

Related

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway signs extension with Minnesota Wild

He'll carry an annual salary of $3 million.

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 1.43.01 PM
MN Wild

Matt Dumba still out with injury suffered in fight with Anders Lee

Dumba was injured during a fight with Edina native Anders Lee.

Anson Carter
MN Wild

Anson Carter goes at Michael Russo on national TV, Russo responds

Russo defended himself during a Thursday interview on KFAN.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 9.39.38 PM
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway runs into Darcy Kuemper, sparks fight

Kuemper got knocked out of the game, leading to the brawl.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno could be in hot water after kneeing incident

"It is was it is," Foligno said after the game.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno suspended for 'unacceptable' kneeing incident

It would've been a longer suspension had he used significant force behind the knee.

MN Wild

Jordan Greenway signs, will join the Wild for stretch run

Greenway has a chance to be a dominant player in the NHL.