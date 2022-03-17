Video: Brad Marchand spears Jordan Greenway below the belt

Will the NHL review the cheap shot Boston's Brad Marchand took against Minnesota's Jordan Greenway?

Video from the Wild's 4-2 win over the Bruins in St. Paul Wednesday night shows Marchand use his hockey stick to perform a cup check, which is the polite way of saying he hit Greenway below belt.

Getting in trouble with the league for dirty play is nothing new for Marchand, who has been suspended twice already this season; the first time after he slew-footed an opponent and the second being the six-game suspension for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry on Feb. 8.

Ironically, his six-game band resulted in him claiming he wouldn't make any dumb decisions going forward, but apparently he couldn't help himself Wednesday night.

"Obviously, I think what I'm taking away from this is my threshold is very low right now," Marchand said Feb. 8. "So I really just have to stay away from anything at all, which I can do. I've been able to do it for a number of years now. And again, it's just wrapping my mind around that and accepting it, whether you agree with it or not, and move forward within the rules that I now understand are set for me."

So far, no word from NHL Player Safety about Marchand's cheap shot during the Wild game.