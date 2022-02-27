Skip to main content
Video shows fight break out between man, students during playoff hockey

The fight reportedly occurred during the third period of the White Bear Lake/Tartan game.

Darnell Swishinberger

A video showing a fight break out between parent and the White Bear Lake student section broke out during the Bears' 4-0 victory over Tartan on Saturday afternoon.

A video from Twitter user Darnell Swishinberger shows a man in an altercation within the White Bear Lake student section. After the man shoved one teen, another took the man to the ground and threw several punches.

The man and the student were temporarily held back, before the man broke loose to attack the student before being taken to the ground again, where he was again punched several times. 

It's not clear what happened in the lead-up to this incident.

According to KFAN's Zach Halverson, the fight happened with 1:15 left in the third period in the Section 4AA quarterfinal matchup between the Bears and Titans. 

The incident reportedly delayed the game for several minutes before things were cleared up. 

It's an example of several incidents throughout high school hockey as section tournaments opened this week. Reports of parents and students climbing the glass in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls were mentioned on Twitter.

