Video shows violent attack during MN high school hockey game

The player was lying motionless on the ice after the violent attack.

A vicious attack during involving a Minnesota high school hockey player was caught on video this week. 

On Wednesday night, a member of the Duluth East boys hockey team used his hockey stick in an attack against an opponent from Duluth Denfeld. The incident was caught on video and it shows the Duluth East player cross-check his opponent, who falls to the ice before the Duluth East player repeatedly cross-checks him in the head. 

After referees pulled the player away, the Denfeld player is seen laying motionless on the ice. 

Video from the online stream of the game was submitted to Bring Me The News

Duluth Public Schools announced Friday that has concluded its investigating the "incident of violence" and "appropriate action has been taken." However, because the matter involves a student, no further information can be released due to data privacy laws. 

"That being said, good sportsmanship is an important value of our district and community. It is important that we all deeply reflect on what occurred and how we can improve," Superintendent John Magas said in the statement. "It is also important that we consider how e can best support all students involved as well as the individual needs of both the teams as we work through and learn from this incident." 

According to FOX 21, the Denfeld player was not hospitalized was able to go home that night, though he missed Thursday's game between Denfeld and Duluth Marshall. 

Bring Me The News has requested more information from the Minnesota State High School League. 

