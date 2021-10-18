‘Fire Zimmer’ trending after Vikings beat Panthers

The Vikings won the game but their coach is still on the hot seat.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings may have won on Sunday but it hasn't convinced anyone that Mike Zimmer should keep his job.

Hours after Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn to seal an overtime victory over Carolina, "#FireZimmer" was trending as Viking fans voiced their displeasure with their head coach.

Zimmer instructed his offensive staff to do some "self-scouting" after last week's win over the Lions but he apparently wasn't part of that process. His decision making stayed on the conservative side against the Panthers as the Vikings opened the game with two field goals despite driving inside the 10-yard line.

Even Zimmer did show his aggressive side, it hurt his team's chances of winning. A failed two-point conversion after a touchdown to Chris Herndon left the Vikings chasing the rest of the afternoon and Minnesota went 0-for-3 on those chances, leaving points on the board.

The fun continued when Zimmer played for field goals after taking an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. After Carolina cut the lead down to eight points, the Vikings called two short passes and a run before deciding to punt as opposed to kicking a field goal that would have put Minnesota back up by 11 or going for it on 4th and 11.

That put Mike Zimmer's defense in the spotlight, which allowed a 98-yard drive and a two-point conversion that eventually sent the game to overtime. Although Cousins saved the Vikings (and potentially Zimmer's job) with a game-winning drive, it wasn't enough to throw fans off the trail.