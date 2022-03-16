Skip to main content
Vikings add guard Austin Schlottmann, start quietly in free agency

The Vikings made two minor moves to open the league year.

The Minnesota Vikings have gotten off to a quiet start in the opening hours of free agency but made a pair of moves including adding depth at guard.

The Vikings agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who has several connections with the new coaching staff.

The 26-year-old appeared in 42 games and made seven starts during his four seasons with the Broncos. While he isn't a household name, he worked with offensive line coach Chris Kuper, assistant offensive line coach Justin Rascati and running backs coach and running game coordinator Curtis Modkins.

Terms of Schlottmann's deal were not disclosed.

he Vikings also agreed to terms with blocking tight end Johnny Mundt.

Mundt has a strong connection to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. After signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mundt has with 93 yards on 10 catches during his career. He also contributes on special teams, where new special teams coach Matt Daniels was an assistant.

According to the Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer, Mundt signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $2.45 million. Although he's coming off a torn ACL, new athletic trainer Tyler Williams was a part of the Rams' staff last season and is familiar with Mundt's recovery.

The low-level signings show where the Vikings are at heading into free agency. With no moves to create cap space, Minnesota entered the new league year approximately $256,000 under the salary cap.

The Vikings also made their agreement with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips official, signing him to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million.

