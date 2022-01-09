Skip to main content
Vikings-Bears season finale: 5 things you can count on

Vikings-Bears season finale: 5 things you can count on

The starters are expected to play, though a loss would be good for draft positioning.

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

The starters are expected to play, though a loss would be good for draft positioning.

When the NFL decided to add an extra game to the schedule, they envisioned a week of important matchups that could shape the playoff race and give fans the nail-biting action that drives the league.

Vikings-Bears is not what they had in mind.

Instead, two lame-duck coaches will battle for second place at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game that Viking fans would rather forget. Although Sunday's game is meaningless, here are five things you can count on as Minnesota wraps up a regrettable year.

1. Mike Zimmer coaching his final game

The Vikings have nothing to gain by beating the Bears, but don't tell that to Zimmer. With reports already surfacing that the team plans to move on after Sunday's game, Zimmer is in survival mode and has vowed to play all of his starters.

Zimmer's comments about this being a regular-season game are interesting considering how he's handled the situation in the past. 

In 2019, The Vikings rested their starters in the regular-season finale when their spot in the playoffs was secured. But the following year, Zimmer played his starters in Detroit after the Vikings were eliminated the previous week.

Another win on Zimmer's coaching record is nice, but playing the starters deprives the young players on the roster a chance to show what they can do in a game. 

2. Kirk Cousins delivering in a meaningless game

Another highlight of Cousins' 2020 season was his Week 17 performance against the Lions. With the Vikings out of contention, Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns while finding the end zone on the ground.

Cousins dropping The Griddy during a meaningless game in Detroit is on-brand for his tenure in Minnesota. But it could pale in comparison to what could happen on Sunday.

The Bears have ruled out Akiem Hicks, which should neutralize the pass rush. With the Bears locker room checked out, Cousins could take advantage with a clean pocket and provide one of his best performances of the season.

3. Great seats available

If you haven't seen a game at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday might be an excellent opportunity. As of Saturday night, tickets for Sunday's game are down to $32 on StubHub and could drop more closer to game time.

This makes a perfect opportunity to bring someone who may not normally see a Vikings game. Whatever your reason, great seats should be available on Sunday.

4. The final game for some familiar faces

Minnesota is $11 million over the cap heading into this offseason and it could mean that several veterans could be playing their final game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Anthony Barr is a free agent after this season but other names such as Harrison Smith and Dalvin Cook have large salaries that could help the Vikings get out of their cap crunch. The drama also surrounds Cousins, who carries a $45 million cap hit for next season. 

It's possible a lot of these names could be back under restructured deals but something will have to change in order to upgrade the roster.

5. A blowout victory over the Bears

This game will follow the script of the 2021 Vikings. When the pressure was on, the Vikings folded. When the pressure is gone, they looked like a legitimate contender.

Sunday's game falls into the latter category. 

The Vikings are 3-0 under Zimmer in games where they've been eliminated from contention and with the Bears just as lethargic, this should be the blowout victory this team was capable of all along.

Next Up

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears season finale: 5 things you can count on

The starters are expected to play, though a loss would be good for draft positioning.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Shorthanded Wild earn a crazy victory over Capitals

An own goal, a benching and a shootout gave Minnesota an unlikely win.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

If this is it for Anthony Barr, he should be appreciated

The long-time linebacker was always debated but gave a lot to the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.

Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
MN News

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'likely' to move on from Mike Zimmer

General Manager Rick Spielman is expected to remain with the organization.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

North Dakota State dominates Montana State for another national championship

NDSU picked up their ninth title in the past 11 seasons.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

Related

Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears: 5 things you can count on

The Vikings return to their house of horrors on Monday night.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings-Steelers: 5 things you can count on

After an embarrassing loss to the Lions, can the Vikings get it together?

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Lions: 5 things you can count on

It's a great time for the Vikings to play the Lions.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Ravens: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings right the ship in Baltimore?

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Rams: 5 things you can count on

No Dalvin Cook...no problem?

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers: 5 things you can count on

Do the Vikings stand a chance without Kirk Cousins?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings-49ers: 5 things you can count on

Sunday's matchup is a pivotal game in the NFC playoff picture.

Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings need a win in the desert but will they get one on Sunday?