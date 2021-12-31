Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman to retire after 2021 season

Coleman has been the team's sideline reporter for the past 21 seasons.
Greg Coleman

Minnesota Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman announced on Thursday that he will retire after the 2021 season, ending a run that spanned nearly three decades with the team.

After spending 10 seasons with the Vikings as a punter, Coleman joined the broadcast team as their sideline reporter following the 1988 season. He has also spent the last 21 years as the radio sideline reporter.

The 67-year-old went down as one of the greatest punters in team history but he's just as known for his moments on the mic. His "Pregame Preach" has become a staple of Vikings broadcasts as well as his phrases such as "kill a mosquito with an ax."

Coleman will be on the sidelines for the Vikings' final two regular-season games and the playoffs if the Vikings make it.

Greg Coleman
MN Vikings

Marshik minneapolis MN united
MN News

Mpls. woman reported missing, apartment door found ajar

Many items — including her purse, phone and winter gear — were still inside.

Jayme Williams
MN News

Flags at half-staff for deputy who died after battle with COVID

He's being remembered as "a devoted husband and father" and "dedicated public servant."

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Market robbery, shooting: Teens ages 14, 15 and 16 arrested

MPD says the young cashier at the shop was shot twice and is in serious condition.

Mayo clinic
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic tightens mask guidelines, visitor restrictions

The clinic will ask visitors to wear medical or surgical masks.

closed sign
Minnesota Life

What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2022

Some entities are observing the federal holiday on Friday, Dec. 31.

minnehaha falls frozen
MN News

Injured woman rescued 'deep inside' cave behind frozen Minnehaha Falls

MFD is reminding people not to venture into illegal areas at the falls.

vote, election
MN News

5 Minnesotans charged, accused of of voter fraud

One man who was on probation applied for an absentee ballot but never voted.

st paul walgreens attempted robbery video screengrab crop
MN News

Teen charged in attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital

The suspect's mother called police and turned him in, charges say.

thin ice sign flickr 1
MN News

3 snowmobilers fall through ice near Brainerd

The DNR recently warned of sketchy ice conditions on lakes across the state.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

There won't be another COVID update from the state until Monday, Jan. 3.

Screen Shot 2021-12-30 at 10.57.22 AM
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee adding armed security guards to its stores

The grocery store chain is enhancing its security measures to protect customers and staff.

