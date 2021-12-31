Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman to retire after 2021 season

Minnesota Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman announced on Thursday that he will retire after the 2021 season, ending a run that spanned nearly three decades with the team.

After spending 10 seasons with the Vikings as a punter, Coleman joined the broadcast team as their sideline reporter following the 1988 season. He has also spent the last 21 years as the radio sideline reporter.

The 67-year-old went down as one of the greatest punters in team history but he's just as known for his moments on the mic. His "Pregame Preach" has become a staple of Vikings broadcasts as well as his phrases such as "kill a mosquito with an ax."

Coleman will be on the sidelines for the Vikings' final two regular-season games and the playoffs if the Vikings make it.