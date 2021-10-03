October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Vikings-Browns: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings climb back to .500?
Author:
Adam Thielen

Two years ago, Mike Zimmer's job was on the line ahead of a playoff game. With rumors of a trade to Dallas swirling, Zimmer crafted an upset over the Saints and Kevin Stefanski became head coach of the Browns.

On Sunday, the paths of Zimmer of Stefanski will cross. Although it's not a "revenge game," both coaches are familiar with each other and it should produce an intriguing matchup as the Vikings look to climb back to .500.

1. Another Adam Thielen touchdown

Since the start of last season, Thielen has scored 18 touchdowns in 18 games. Kirk Cousins has compared Thielen's red zone presence to that of Cris Carter and there's a good chance Thielen finds the end zone again on Sunday.

Greg Newsome will miss Sunday's game with a calf injury, leaving Thielen matched up with Greedy Williams. Williams hasn't started a game since 2019 and missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury.

If Justin Jefferson is matched up against Denzel Ward, it could lead to a big day (and another touchdown) for Thielen.

2. The Browns running the ball

The Cleveland offense is something Mike Zimmer dreams about. The Browns rank first in rushing attempts, second in rushing yards and third in yards per attempt this season, which creates a challenge for the Vikings' defense.

The Vikings rank third in the NFL, allowing 4.8 yards per carry and allowed a 30 yard touchdown to Chris Carson last week. Although they could get a boost from the return of Anthony Barr (questionable, knee), they may be without Michael Pierce, who suffered shoulder and elbow injuries in practice this week.

Whoever is out there, they'll have their hands full with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. If they can't stop the running game, it could be a long day.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. torching Bashaud Breeland

Beckham returned from a torn ACL last week but didn't need to do much as the Browns defense dominated the game. With the Vikings having a more explosive offense, Cleveland will need to throw the ball, which means Stefanski will scheme his playmaker open.

The best option is to find Bashaud Breeland. Breeland ranks last among all qualifying cornerbacks in PFF's defensive grades and allowed nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Seahawks.

The Vikings have made Breeland and Patrick Peterson stationary over the first three weeks, so Stefanski and the Browns can move Beckham to get the matchup they want. Unless Zimmer lets Cam Dantzler out of the dog house, Breeland will be a big liability in the secondary.

Follow Bring Me The Sports on Twitter

4. The offensive line being tested 

One of the biggest stories coming out of the win over Seattle was the performance of the offensive line. PFF has the Vikings graded fourth in pass-blocking efficiency through three weeks and they look much different from the unit that struggled in Cincinnati.

But Sunday brings a major test in the Browns defense. While they may have been aided by Matt Nagy's game plan, Cleveland tallied nine sacks in a win over the Bears and have plenty of talent to make Cousins miserable in the pocket.

The good news is the Vikings have found ways to make their offensive linemen better. The use of screens and Cousins getting the ball out quickly has asked less and it has led to an offensive explosion in the first three weeks.

If the Vikings can continue to perform well, it should neutralize Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett on the way to another big day for Cousins.

5. No warm homecoming for Stefanski

If you're looking for warm feelings, you might want to look elsewhere. When asked about each other during this week's press conferences, Zimmer and Stefanski downplayed any sort of homecoming and focused on the task at hand.

The more intriguing storyline is how both coaches will try to counter each other on the field. It was just two years ago when Zimmer's defense went up against Stefanski's offense in practice, so both coaches know what they want to do.

That could bring this game down to if last week was a fluke. If the Vikings can use their running game, take care of the ball and make good decisions, they should be able to get another win and return to 2-2.

Prediction: Vikings 34, Browns 31

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

It's the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings-Browns: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings climb back to .500?

Former Sen. David Hann
MN News

MN GOP elects new chair, replacing ousted Jennifer Carnahan

He's a former state senate minority leader.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Autman-Bell's return, defense spark Gophers' rebound vs. Purdue

The Gophers won a soggy game in West Lafayette.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 10.17.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

Apparently some diners couldn't take the heat.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN News

DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 8.55.40 AM
MN News

Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Chris Berg
TV, Movies and The Arts

Fargo TV host leaves before station vaccine mandate goes into effect

Chris Berg is out at the TV station, but in at a local radio station.

Catalytic converter theft
MN News

Police: Catalytic converter thief strikes again, gets 11th DWI

He was arrested in Hopkins this week for the second time.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases reach highest levels in Minnesota since December

Is the peak of the current wave anywhere in sight?

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

The offseason message for Twins owners: Pay Byron Buxton

Despite the risk, the Twins outfielder is worth the investment.

police lights
MN News

Domestic violence homicides at five-year high in Minnesota

There was a noticeable spike during the pandemic in 2020.

Related

Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings need a win in the desert but will they get one on Sunday?

CJ Ham
MN Vikings

Vikings-Seahawks: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings finally beat Russell Wilson?

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

5 takeaways from the Vikings preseason loss to the Colts

The Vikings looked better on Saturday but still have a ways to go.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings' season opener at Cincinnati

The Vikings will look to start 2021 with a victory on Sunday.

MN Vikings

Adam Thielen's return couldn't come at a better time for Vikings

In a shocking revelation, the Vikings offense was better with him on the field.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings’ preseason finale vs. the Chiefs

Can the Vikings get ready for the regular season?

Browns
MN Vikings

Coller: Browns game will test all the Vikings theories

Will it be 1-3 and still in a giant hole or 2-2 and feeling like one of the best in the league?

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings-Buccaneers Week 14 matchup

The Vikings will look to solidify their playoff position in the NFC on Sunday.