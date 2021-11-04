Vikings center Garrett Bradbury lands on COVID list

The Vikings might be without Garrett Bradbury this weekend after the starting center landed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bradbury is not 100% guaranteed to miss Sunday's game against the Ravens because, as the Vikings made clear, he was vaccinated in the spring. But the only way he'll play Sunday in Baltimore is if he tests negative 24 hours apart on Friday and again on Saturday.

That's a bonus for NFL players who are vaccinated, whereas unvaccinated players like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive earlier this week, have to sit out for 10 days once they test positive. Rodgers will not play in Green Bay's game against Kansas City.

It's not clear yet if any other players are "close contacts" of Bradbury. One concern would be Kirk Cousins given he spends so much time next to Bradbury, who snaps him the ball. The quarterback's vaccination status hasn't been officially confirmed, but he's believed to be unvaccinated.

During the preseason, Cousins was forced to sit out five days after he was deemed a close contact of backup rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

If Bradbury is out, Mason Cole would be expected to jump in as the starting center.