Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury lands on COVID list
Publish date:

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury lands on COVID list

Bradbury was vaccinated in the spring.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Bradbury was vaccinated in the spring.

The Vikings might be without Garrett Bradbury this weekend after the starting center landed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Bradbury is not 100% guaranteed to miss Sunday's game against the Ravens because, as the Vikings made clear, he was vaccinated in the spring. But the only way he'll play Sunday in Baltimore is if he tests negative 24 hours apart on Friday and again on Saturday. 

That's a bonus for NFL players who are vaccinated, whereas unvaccinated players like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive earlier this week, have to sit out for 10 days once they test positive. Rodgers will not play in Green Bay's game against Kansas City. 

It's not clear yet if any other players are "close contacts" of Bradbury. One concern would be Kirk Cousins given he spends so much time next to Bradbury, who snaps him the ball. The quarterback's vaccination status hasn't been officially confirmed, but he's believed to be unvaccinated.

During the preseason, Cousins was forced to sit out five days after he was deemed a close contact of backup rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, who had tested positive for COVID-19. 

If Bradbury is out, Mason Cole would be expected to jump in as the starting center. 

Next Up

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury lands on COVID list

Bradbury was vaccinated in the spring.

sports betting las vegas casino
MN News

Lawmaker plans to introduce bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

Previous efforts to legalize sports wagering have gone nowhere at the capital.

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

The rule affects all employers with 100 or more workers.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

minneapolis police
MN News

MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.

deer
MN News

New CWD case suspected days before deer opener in Minnesota

The deer was harvested in northwestern Minnesota, outside the DNR's CWD zones.

state patrol
MN News

Fatal crashes Wednesday in Crow Wing, Mower, Renville counties

Three people were killed in the crashes.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

Related

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Coller: Vikings' O-line improvements will go as Garrett Bradbury goes

Matthew Coller writes a weekly Vikings column for BMTN, with more of his work found at Purple Insider.

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Vikings draft offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury

Minnesota addressed their offensive line in round 1 of the draft.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Wide Left: Thank God the Vikings took Garrett Bradbury

Blair Anderson was worried Mike Zimmer would take another cornerback.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins outs rookie center for having sweaty butt

You can't make this stuff up.

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Bradbury signs after Kendricks reportedly restructures contract

Minnesota only had about $660,000 in cap space entering Tuesday.

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

COVID outbreak during season could lead to Vikings forfeit, no paychecks

It's unclear how many Vikings players have not been vaccinated.

Osterholm
MN Vikings

Osterholm speaks to Vikings about importance of getting vaccinated

The Vikings reportedly have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

The Vikings' offensive starters if the season started today

The Vikings preached continuity and that's what they have achieved.