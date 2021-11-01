Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Vikings choke at home in Halloween horror against Cowboys
Publish date:

Vikings choke at home in Halloween horror against Cowboys

Nightmares...
Author:

Minnesota Vikings

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys left Minneapolis with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Rush lobbed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the back left corner of the end zone to give the Cowboys the lead with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter. 

The touchdown put the Cowboys up 20-16, capping a 75-yard drive that included a killer third-and-11 conversion on a play where Ezekiel Elliott broke multiple tackles to convert the first down and set up the game-winning touchdown on the next play. 

Rush, who had attempted three passes in the NFL prior to starting in place of the injured Dak Prescott, threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings.

It was another prime-time dud for Kirk Cousins, who after going 3-for-3 with 54 yards and a touchdown to Adam Thielen on the opening drive, had just 108 yards passing from then until the final drive of the game, where he added 22 meaningless yards. 

The ugliest stat of the night was the Vikings on third down, where they were a miserable 1-for-13. The Cowboys, meanwhile, converted 50% of their third downs, including the critical third-and-11 on the game-winning drive. 

The Cowboys had 2 turnovers to Minnesota's none, had 11 penalties for 96 yards compared to Minnesota's 7 penalties for 56 yards, and they didn't have their starting quarterback .... they still found a way to beat the Vikings in their home stadium. 

Dallas' big two wide receivers were superior to the Vikings. Amari Cooper and Cee Dee Lamb combined for 14 catches and 234 yards while Thielen and Justin Jefferson finished with 8 catches for 99 yards (just 2 catches and 21 yards for Jefferson). 

Adding injury to insult, the Vikings played the majority of the game without defensive end Danielle Hunter, who didn't return after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. 

The Vikings are now 3-4 with back-to-back road games against the Ravens and Charges to come, followed by a home game against the Packers. It could get really ugly really fast for Minnesota. 

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings choke at home in Halloween horror against Cowboys

Nightmares...

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

It's championship week in prep football.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings get a primetime win over the Cowboys?

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack after arresting suspects

The officer collapsed and was unresponsive at the jail.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Six carjackings reported in one evening in Minneapolis

This comes amid a wave of carjackings across the Twin Cities.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

jason beckman booking photo June 22 2021
MN News

Man who fatally shot longtime St. Cloud professor sentenced

Prior to the shooting, the suspect had knocked on the professor's door asking for help.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers move into first place in Big Ten West

Minnesota demolished Northwestern thanks to another strong effort on the ground.

Related

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
MN Vikings

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings get a primetime win over the Cowboys?

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Injury updates on Vikings' Adam Thielen, Cowboys' Amari Cooper

Dallas is hopeful that Cooper will be able to play Sunday night.

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Coller: Cowboys matchups have been season-defining for Vikings

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

MN Vikings

Thielen, Joseph ruled out, Waynes questionable against Cowboys

Jaleel Johnson is expected to fill in for Linval Joseph.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Here we go again: Vikings big underdogs against 49ers

Minnesota is a big underdog despite plenty of evidence that they can hang with the 'Niners.

Screen Shot 2019-11-10 at 10.32.35 PM
MN Vikings

Vikings beat Dallas for statement win in NFC playoff race

Kirk Cousins helped earn an elusive win in prime time for the Vikings.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Cowboys score late to end Vikings' winning streak

Adam Thielen's two touchdowns weren't enough in a 31-28 defeat.