Vikings announce 9 new coaches for O'Connell's staff

Skip to main content
Vikings confirm 9 new coaching hires, including defensive coordinator

Vikings confirm 9 new coaching hires, including defensive coordinator

Missing from the list? An offensive coordinator.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Missing from the list? An offensive coordinator.

The staff under new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is starting to take shape.

The team announced nine coaching hires Thursday morning, including two notable (and long-rumored) names: Ed Donatell and Mike Pettine.

The 65-year-old Donatell spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Denver, and will fill that same role with the Vikings. He's been in the NFL for 31 years , spending time with the 49ers and Bears in addition to the Broncos.

Related: Everything we're looking for from Kevin O'Connell's opening press conference

Pettine, meanwhile, is also onboard as an assistant head coach. He spent last season as a senior defensive assistant with the Bears, but prior to that was defensive coordinator in Green Bay, a consultant with the Seahawks, head coach of Cleveland, and defensive coordinator with the Bills and Jets.

The seven other hires announced Thursday are:

  • Brian Angelichio – Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator

  • Jerrod Johnson – Assistant Quarterbacks

  • Chris Kuper – Offensive Line

  • Curtis Modkins – Running Backs/Running Game Coordinator

  • Chris O’Hara – Quarterbacks Coach

  • Justin Rascati – Assistant Offensive Line

  • Chris Rumph – Defensive Line

Notably absent? An offensive coordinator.

Two names, both colleagues of O'Connell on the Super Bowl champion Rams, have recently surfaced. 

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue earlier this week reported the Vikings plan to interview Rams running back coach Thomas Brown for the position. L.A.'s passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Wes Phillips is also expected to interview for the job.

Related: On Deshaun Watson-Vikings speculation: There has never been a good answer

The Vikings, meanwhile, will officially introduce O'Connell at a 4 p.m. news conference Thursday. So stay tuned for more Vikings news later today.

Next Up

wellbeats
MN Business

St. Louis Park health software company sells for $92.5 million

Wellbeats is an on-demand fitness provider.

Mazurkiewicz family
MN News

Father dies in rollover crash hours after fire destroys family's home

The man and his two sons were driving back to the home to look for their three cats.

Google Streetview
MN News

Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police response in Edina

The man was found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun in the center console.

voyageurs national park facebook winter
Minnesota Life

The only National Park in MN was one of the least popular in 2021

Newly released figures show visitor numbers paled in comparison to more famous sites.

fleet farm blaine fire
MN News

Fire reported at Fleet Farm in Blaine

A plume of black smoke was seen billowing from the Fleet Farm.

Minnetonka Beach 1
MN Property

Zillow: MN has 4 cities where the average home price is $1M or more

There are more than 480 cities in the U.S. where the average home sells for more than $1 million.

Michele Tafoya
MN News

Days into new career, Michele Tafoya trends for her political comments

She's trending on Twitter for her comments.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 17

The latest data from MDH.

ed donatell USA Today Broncos
MN Vikings

Vikings announce 9 new coaches for O'Connell's staff

Missing from the list? An offensive coordinator.

517ceb0d-cba1-4c5e-964c-6f3679a8e346
Places to Go

Gallery: Crosby rental picked as Minnesota's best 'pet-friendly' Airbnb

The rental cabin features Scandinavian-inspired design and access to Adney Lake.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

4 more charged with Best Buy Black Friday raids

A total of 10 people have now been charged in connection to the mass thefts.

USATSI_15391644_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

On Deshaun Watson speculation: There has never been a good answer

ESPN's rumor machine dialed up a Vikings and Watson combination. How should fans view a player who would come with disturbing accusations attached

Related

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

10 interesting facts about new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell

From the Wonderlic test to broadcasting aspirations and an FBI dad, he's an interesting fella.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Report: Ryans, O'Connell, Harbaugh in the mix for Vikings job

Two of the three are scheduled for 2nd interviews, according to a report.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: 2nd interviews for at least 3 Vikings head coach candidates

Three are reportedly confirmed, with Jim Harbaugh possibly being a fourth.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Schefter: Vikings 'are planning' to introduce Kevin O'Connell Thursday

The Vikings have yet to confirm O'Connell as their new head coach.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Coller: With O'Connell over Harbaugh, Vikings can ask for patience

With Harbaugh, you’re always in all-in mode. The Vikings, coincidentally, landed in this position because of four years of all-in mode.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.17.38 AM
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' new brass solve the Kirk Cousins Rubik's cube?

Is Kevin O'Connell the next in line to try?

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Where do things stand with the Vikings' coaching staff search?

Kevin O'Connell's staff is beginning to take shape.