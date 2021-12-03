Vikings facing big injury issues ahead of game against Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will not play Sunday against the Lions. Neither will left tackle Christian Darrisaw, while linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and cornerback Mackensie Alexander are questionable for the key divisional game.

Cook injured his shoulder in last week's loss to the 49ers, with multiple reports saying he dislocated his shoulder and suffered a torn labrum. His absence means Alexander Mattison will become the lead back, while rookie Kene Nwangwu, who has two kickoff returns for touchdowns, could also get some carries.

Darrisaw is dealing with an ankle injury and will undoubtedly be replaced in the starting lineup by Rashod Hill.

If one or both of Barr (knee/hamstring) and Kendricks (biceps) can't play, the Vikings will be in big trouble at linebacker.

The good news is that head coach Mike Zimmer said he expects defensive tackle Michael Pierce to return from an injury that has kept him out since Week 3. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson may also be back after being activated from the COVID-19 list.

Zimmer said cornerback Patrick Peterson could also be activated from the COVID list in time for Sunday's noon kickoff in the Motor City.

Backup cornerback/safety Camryn Bynum is out because of an ankle injury.

The Lions will not have star running back D'Andre Swift, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.