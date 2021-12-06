Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer
Publish date:

Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.
Author:

Minnesota Vikings

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.

Despite a laundry list of injuries on both sides of the ball, there was no reason the Minnesota Vikings should've lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. But they did, falling 29-27 on touchdown pass on the final play of the game. 

Had it been Scott Mitchell to Herman Moore or Matthew Stafford to Calvin Johnson for the game-winning touchdown, it would've been somewhat acceptable, but this was Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

Goff entered the game with a 30.9 QB rating, which ranked 29th of 32 starting quarterbacks, and St. Brown is a rookie who had never found himself in the end zone with the ball prior to the final play of Sunday's game. 

The loss puts the Vikings at 5-7, one game behind the Washington Football Team (6-6) and 49ers (6-6) for the last two playoff spots in the NFC race. But the Eagles (6-7) are also in front of Minnesota. 

With five games to go the Vikings are far from dead in the water, but they're in a position that they really shouldn't be in if they had the ability to close games and perform in the clutch on both sides of the ball. 

  • Dalvin Cook's fumble robbed them in OT against the Bengals
  • Greg Joseph's missed 37-yarder cost them at Arizona
  • Lost at home to backup QB Cooper Rush and the Cowboys
  • Blew a two TD lead and lost in OT to the Ravens

Those are four games that should've been wins. Some simple math says the Vikings should be 9-3 and competing with the Packers for the NFC North title and one of the top seeds in the NFC, but that doesn't look at the other side of the story in three wins where the offense saved the day after the defense laid an egg. 

Against the Lions, the Vikings kicked a game-winning field goal after the Lions scored and went for two to take the lead in the final minute; against the Panthers the Vikings needed a game-tying field goal to ultimately win in overtime after Sam Darnold led the Panthers on a 96-yard drive to tie the game; and the offense got in position for the game-winning field goal against the Packers after the defense was killed by a 75-yard Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass. 

All of those could've easily been losses, meaning the Vikings are just as close to being 2-10 as they are 9-3. But they're 5-7, largely because the defense, which is guided by Zimmer, has been putrid. 

The defense has gone 0-for-8 this season in situations where they are tasked with preventing game-winning or game-tying drives. 

If the Vikings were in the AFC they would be the 14th seed, but 5-7 in the NFC keeps hope alive. Whether Minnesota's hopes rise or fall after Thursday night's game against the Steelers, at least a strong segment of the fan base appears ready to see the team move on from head coach Mike Zimmer. 

Here's a sampling of the "fire Zimmer" tweets that were trending on Twitter Sunday. 

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.

Tony Oliva
MN Twins

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are finally heading to Cooperstown

The Twins legends were elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Tanner Morgan
MN Vikings

Report: Gophers to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Gophers will reportedly head to Phoenix to take on West Virginia.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Winless Lions beat Vikings on final play of game

Adam Thielen also left early with an ankle injury

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 7-0 on Willis' late 3-pointer

The Gophers earned back-to-back road victories for the first time since January 2017.

Anime NYC convention
MN News

Report: Minnesota's first Omicron case linked to 15 COVID infections at NYC anime convention

The Minnesota patient was in New York with 30 friends last month.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Lions: 5 things you can count on

It's a great time for the Vikings to play the Lions.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron variant confirmed in Wisconsin man who traveled to South Africa

Five other cases have been confirmed and linked to a Wisconsin wedding.

police lights
MN News

Police find man dead, another with 'self-inflicted stab wound' in St. Anthony home

The incident is now under investigation.

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 6.49.03 AM
MN Weather

Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads

There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.

Related

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cooper Rush joined the long list of backup QBs to beat Mike Zimmer

Zimmer's defense is no match for these clipboard warriors.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers explains battle against Zimmer's 'really f****** good pressure'

Zimmer was complimentary of his border rival coach.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Pressure mounts on Vikings' Mike Zimmer after Cowboys horror

Not a comfortable situation for the Vikings head coach.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Adam Thielen is every bit as sick of excuses as Vikings fans

Head coach Mike Zimmer said he's "frustrated" with the close losses.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Mike Zimmer 'irked' by contract situation with Vikings

Zimmer is entering the final year of his contract.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer needs to become 'Riverboat Zim' to save the Vikings

Zimmer's tendencies have put him on the edge of the hot seat.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Bad luck or failure to adapt? Vikings must decide Mike Zimmer's future

2020 has been a rough year for the Vikings, but Zimmer's flaws go beyond some bad luck.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

‘Fire Zimmer’ trending after Vikings beat Panthers

The Vikings won the game but their coach is still on the hot seat.