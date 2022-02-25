Skip to main content
Vikings fans may soon have to endure Sean Payton alongside Joe Buck

Vikings fans may soon have to endure Sean Payton alongside Joe Buck

Was the Devil himself not available?

© Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Was the Devil himself not available?

Some Vikings fans have long bemoaned Joe Buck since his "disgusting act by Randy Moss" comment during a 2004 playoff game against the Packers, but making it through three hours of Joe Buck might get a lot harder for grudge-holding fans if Friday's report is true. 

According to Front Office Sports, Fox Sports is negotiation with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton "about becoming its No. 1 NFL game analyst," which would team him up with Buck. 

The reports says nothing is set in stone, but a booth of Buck and Payton? Seriously like, was the Devil himself not available?

Payton was suspended for an entire season after leading the Saints to the Super Bowl during 2009-10, which included the brutalization of Brett Favre in the NFC championship game with numerous dirty hits.

Bountygate is one of the biggest scandals in NFL history, and Payton has done little to redeem himself in the decade-plus that's followed. Remember how Payton trolled Minnesota fans by doing the Skol clap after the Saints took the lead in the fourth quarter of the 2018 playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium? 

Sean Payton

Sean Payton trolls Vikings fans with the Skol clap after the Saints took the lead in the fourth quarter of the 2017-18 playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Of course, karma got him good that time because Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for the Minneapolis Miracle, which oh by the way just so happens to be the favorite moment of Buck's broadcasting career

The Buck-Payton booth isn't a sure thing, but it certainly sounds like the ball is rolling as Troy Aikman, who has been Buck's partner since 2002, is reportedly working out a deal to become the new analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football. 

