Vikings finalize coaching staff with 5 additions

Vikings finalize coaching staff with 5 additions

A new offensive coordinator and a former Packers coach are the final additions to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A new offensive coordinator and a former Packers coach are the final additions to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

The Minnesota Vikings added five new coaches to their coaching staff on Monday, including offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.

Phillips joins the Vikings after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Although he spent his entire time as the Rams' tight ends coach, he worked alongside O'Connell the past two seasons and was the passing game coordinator last season.

The son of Wade and the grandson of Bum Phillips, Wes is one of two third-generation coaching trees in NFL history along with the Shula family.

The Vikings also raided an NFC North rival with the addition of outside linebackers coach and pass-rush specialist Mike Smith.

Smith served in the same role with the Green Bay Packers the past two seasons but parted ways with the team earlier this week. Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith became key components of the Packers' defense and Rashan Gary enjoyed the best season of his career (9.5 sacks) under his watch.

With the Vikings' switch to a 3-4 scheme, Smith should have a big role in helping Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr form the attacking defense Kevin O'Connell mentioned in his introductory press conference.

Matt Daniels will take over the special teams after the team did not retain Ryan Ficken. Daniels spent the past two seasons as the Rams assistant special teams coach and is the second coordinator to make the leap with O'Connell to Minnesota.

Ben Dotwica was also hired as an assistant special teams coach after serving as the special teams coordinator for the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons. He spent last season coaching at Army.

The Vikings also brought back Daronte Jones as their defensive backs coach. Jones held the same position with the Vikings in 2020 but left to become the defensive coordinator at LSU last season. After not being retained by incoming coach Brian Kelly, Jones is heading back to Minnesota.

Mike Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings finalize coaching staff with 5 additions

A new offensive coordinator and a former Packers coach are the final additions to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

