November 18, 2021
Vikings getting healthier as Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson return to practice
It means Cam Bynum will likely return to a reserve role.
Harrison Smith has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Patrick Peterson has been activated from injured reserve, giving the Minnesota Vikings two of its best defensive players back after missing multiple games. 

Smith has missed the past two games after going on the COVID list and Peterson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury Oct. 17 against the Carolina Panthers. 

Smith is locked in to play Sunday against the Packers, while head coach Mike Zimmer said they'll see how Peterson looks in practice before making a ruling on his playing status. 

Smith's return means safety Cam Bynum, who played really well in Smith's place, will return to a bench role. Zimmer didn't rule out getting Bynum into the game this week, however. 

"We'll just see how it goes. I think he's done a good job, but Harrison's a good player. It's nice to have somebody that can go in spell him," Zimmer said. 

