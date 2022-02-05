Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

Minnesota Vikings

There are plenty of Vikings that will benefit from the hiring of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, but no player's opinion will be more important than Justin Jefferson.

During an interview on NFL Network, Jefferson was asked what O'Connell's hiring means for the Vikings. The two-time Pro Bowler gave a glowing endorsement, expressing optimism for the next era of Vikings football.

"I have been watching the Rams' offense for a minute now," Jefferson said. "They get their playmakers the ball."

Jefferson's comments carry some weight. Despite ranking seventh in the NFL in targets (292) over the past two seasons, there were times when he disappeared from the game plan.

There have been no such problems in Los Angeles where Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. have all thrived under O'Connell. Kupp's emergence has been the most noteworthy, as he became the first receiver since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) last season.

It's easy to see O'Connell craft the offense with the goal of getting Jefferson the ball. That is something that Mike Zimmer never mastered since Jefferson's arrival in Minnesota and has the Vikings' superstar excited to get to work.

"This is my first head coach that's gonna be on the offensive side instead of the defensive side," Jefferson beamed. "So I'm happy."