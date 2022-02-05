Skip to main content

Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

"They get their playmakers the ball."
Justin Jefferson

There are plenty of Vikings that will benefit from the hiring of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, but no player's opinion will be more important than Justin Jefferson.

During an interview on NFL Network, Jefferson was asked what O'Connell's hiring means for the Vikings. The two-time Pro Bowler gave a glowing endorsement, expressing optimism for the next era of Vikings football.

"I have been watching the Rams' offense for a minute now," Jefferson said. "They get their playmakers the ball."

Jefferson's comments carry some weight. Despite ranking seventh in the NFL in targets (292) over the past two seasons, there were times when he disappeared from the game plan.

There have been no such problems in Los Angeles where Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. have all thrived under O'Connell. Kupp's emergence has been the most noteworthy, as he became the first receiver since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) last season.

It's easy to see O'Connell craft the offense with the goal of getting Jefferson the ball. That is something that Mike Zimmer never mastered since Jefferson's arrival in Minnesota and has the Vikings' superstar excited to get to work.

"This is my first head coach that's gonna be on the offensive side instead of the defensive side," Jefferson beamed. "So I'm happy."

Next Up

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

"They get their playmakers the ball."

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday near 38th and Grand.

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Brother and sister guilty in 2020 murder of Lino Lakes man

Karl Henderson, 22, was fatally shot in a robbery gone wrong.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Vikings

Kaprizov pulls off Wild jersey to reveal Ovechkin one at NHL showcase

Ovechkin couldn't be there, so Kaprizov made up for it.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

With coach and GM in place, it's time for Vikings to trade Cousins

Trading Cousins will give the Vikings the space to create a great team.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

After Vikings firing, Mike Zimmer reportedly looking for new NFL job

Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings for eight years.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN News

'Car caravan' protest in downtown Minneapolis over Amir Locke police killing

The protesters are calling for charges against the officer involved.

Hazelwood
MN Lifestyle

Popular restaurant Hazelwood to get fourth location 'this summer'

It currently operates in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Tonka Bay.

Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 6.04.23 PM
MN News

Minneapolis imposes moratorium on no-knock warrants after Locke killing

The moratorium is in place while MPD's policies are again reviewed.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Amir Locke police shooting: What we do and don't know 2 days later

Many details remain opaque and many questions remain unanswered. Here's what we do know.

chad davis flickr mn national guard june 1 2020 minneapolis
MN News

Walz authorizes MN National Guard to provide support in Twin Cities

Walz said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution."

jeopardy
TV, Movies and The Arts

2 students with Minnesota ties to compete on 'Jeopardy!' next week

They could be named the next 'Jeopardy! National College Championship' champion.

Related

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

10 interesting facts about new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell

From the Wonderlic test to broadcasting aspirations and an FBI dad, he's an interesting fella.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson erupts, Vikings end losing streak in L.A.

Good things happen when you throw it to Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings could use Justin Jefferson in Michael Thomas role

Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak saw some similarities with how their first-round pick was used at LSU.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson among 3 Vikings named to Pro Bowl

The Vikings will be well represented in Las Vegas.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson among four Vikings placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The list is for players that have tested positive for the virus or come into contact with someone who has

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell has never called plays. Is that a problem?

There don't appear to be many concerns about O'Connell's ability to transition as a head coach and play-caller.

Screen Shot 2020-12-26 at 9.45.58 AM
MN Vikings

Watch: Vikings' Justin Jefferson surprises mom with new car for Christmas

The star receiver gave his parents a brand new Range Rover via FaceTime.